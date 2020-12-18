Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. Provides Updates Concerning Acquisition Focus

Expanding Search for Target Into the Alcoholic Beverage and Consumer Products Sectors Pursuing Listing of Shares on NASDAQ Announces Mark Harms as New CEO TORONTO, Dec.

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (TSX: BC.U) (TSX: BC.WT.U) (OTCPK:PKCQ.F) ("Bespoke", "BCAC" or the "Company") provided an update today concerning the status of its process to conclude a transaction that would constitute its qualifying acquisition.

Given the substantial changes in the federally legalized cannabis markets in North America and Europe and associated equity market volatility, the Company announced that it has broadened its acquisition search beyond the scope of cannabis and that it is engaged in substantive discussions with prospective targets in the alcoholic beverage and consumer products sectors. This is a natural extension for BCAC as its principals have extensive experience operating in these sectors.

As its merger process is now focused on certain US based businesses, the Company also announced that it is pursuing a listing of its Class A Shares and Warrants on the Nasdaq stock market by the end of January 2021.

The Company also announced today that Mark Harms, Joint Managing Partner of Bespoke Capital Partners LLC, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of BCAC. Please see https://bespokecp.com/ for Mr. Harms biography. Peter Caldini, previously Chief Executive Officer of BCAC, has resigned from his role to become CEO of Acreage Holdings, Inc., a multi-state US cannabis operator.

Paul Walsh, Executive Chairman of Bespoke, commented, "Peter has demonstrated tremendous leadership during his tenure at BCAC. His relationships and contributions to the company have been invaluable in evaluating over 75 federally legalized cannabis targets in both Canada and Europe and CBD targets in the United States. We wish him the best in his new role."

Mr. Walsh continued, "As we near a qualifying acquisition, Mark is a natural successor to Peter as he is CEO of Global Leisure Partners, the merchant bank affiliated with Bespoke Capital Partners, and Joint Managing Partner of Bespoke. Mark has a wealth of M&A and financing experience in our target sectors. We believe that under Mark's leadership, BCAC's strategic direction is in good hands as we look to finalize an acquisition in the alcoholic beverage or consumer products industry."

About Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp.Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, a qualifying acquisition within a specified period of time.

