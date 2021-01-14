Berry Global Group, Inc. To Report First Fiscal Quarter 2021 Results And Host Conference Call

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), will report its first fiscal quarter 2021 results on Friday, February 5, 2021, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) - Get Report, will report its first fiscal quarter 2021 results on Friday, February 5, 2021, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. At 10 a.m. Eastern Time on that day, Berry will hold its quarterly conference call on the Company's results and performance.

The telephone numbers to access the conference call are (800) 305-1078 (domestic), or (703) 639-1173 (international), and use the conference ID 8557182. A live webcast of the conference call and a supplemental presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company's internet site www.berryglobal.com. A taped replay of the call will be available beginning February 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, to February 19, 2021, by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic), or (404) 537-3406 (international), access code 8557182.

About Berry

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) - Get Report, headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of 'Always Advancing to Protect What's Important,' and proudly partners with its customers to provide them with value-added protective solutions that are increasingly light-weighted and easier to recycle or reuse. The Company is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets. Berry, a Fortune 500 company, has 47,000 employees and generated over $11.7 billion of net sales in fiscal 2020 from operations that span 295 locations on six continents. For additional information, visit Berry's website at berryglobal.com.

