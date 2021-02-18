Berry Aviation Announces Expansion Into Autonomous And Unmanned Aviation

SAN MARCOS, Texas, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Aviation, Inc., an experienced manned aircraft operator has announced the opening of a new Autonomous and Unmanned Aviation Division located in Stillwater, OK. The new research facility conducts Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) research supporting the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) in the areas of specialized navigation, propulsion, and acoustic improvements. The new group has a strong demand signal from several customers and recently added additional engineers to support its UAS and Counter UAS activities. "This new business line merges research, engineering, and integrations expertise into Berry's more traditional aviation portfolio," said Sean Iverson, COO, Berry Aviation. "It significantly enlarges the breadth and depth of support we are able to offer our DOD customers."

In addition to broadening the company's aviation support capability, Berry Aviation expects the new Autonomous and Unmanned Aviation Division to have a meaningful impact in the local community. "The UAS group opens up numerous academic partnerships, internships and job creation opportunities in Oklahoma," said Stan Finch, President, Berry Aviation. "This uniquely allows Berry to better serve our DOD customer base in mission areas such as Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), and other innovative research and development avenues, including optionally manned aircraft." Berry Aviation recently added a dozen highly skilled jobs to the Edmond and Stillwater, OK areas and has plans to double that number by next year.

Founded in 1983, Berry Aviation, Inc. provides specialty aviation solutions for passenger and cargo transport, aerial delivery, personnel recovery, casualty and medical evacuation, ISR, night vision goggle, UAS, and training, along with maintenance repair and modification services. The company conducts 14,000 global flight and ground operations annually and possesses extensive operating experience in some of the world's most austere and unique environments with customers and end-users including all branches of Department of Defense. Berry Aviation is based in San Marcos, Texas and is a member of Acorn Growth Companies.

