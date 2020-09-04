Berry Appleman & Leiden Is #1 On Law360's Diversity Snapshot

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL) has earned the #1 spot on the 2020 Diversity Snapshot by Law360, leading the legal industry on diversity and inclusion in yet another national ranking.

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL) has earned the #1 spot on the 2020 Diversity Snapshot by Law360, leading the legal industry on diversity and inclusion in yet another national ranking.

BAL tops all other law firms of its size, scoring 98.85 out of 100 in Law360's influential annual analysis of law firm diversity.

"We are honored to be an example of diversity at a moment when the nation is debating and confronting racial justice issues," said Frieda Garcia, a BAL Partner. "As a firm, we have always found strength in the team building that comes when individuals from diverse walks of life work together and are empowered to contribute at all levels of the organization."

At BAL, attorneys of color make up 44.6% of the firm's attorneys, 28.6% of its equity partners and 50% of its executive committee.

"Diversity, inclusion, equal opportunity, and empowerment are so embedded in our culture, they have become a part of our firm's genetic makeup. These qualities are fundamental tenets of who we are, and what we continually aspire to be," said BAL Partner Rob Caballero.

For three consecutive years, Law360 has named BAL as one of the nation's Best US Law Firms for Women and Minority Attorneys in its annual Diversity Snapshot. BAL continues to earn the highest recognition in national legal rankings on racial diversity and gender equality, holding the title of most diverse law firm in the country and the #1 spot on The American Lawyer's 2020 Diversity Scorecard, the industry's preeminent ranking of racial diversity in the legal field, as well as the #1 Law Firm for Women by the National Law Journal for two years running.

"We are extremely proud of our numerous #1 D&I rankings but we refuse to become complacent," said BAL Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "As part of our response to the Black Lives Matter movement, we have bolstered our efforts with more than 40 new D&I initiatives to ensure our firm not only reflects the diversity of our communities but makes a positive difference in people's lives."

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP

BAL is one of the world's most recognized leaders in corporate immigration law, and the Best Lawyers® " Law Firm of the Year" in U.S. Immigration Law (2019), the Most Diverse Law Firm in America (2020) and the Best Law Firm for Women (2019 and 2020). BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform earned a 2020 CIO 100 Award and won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product. The firm is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. Established in 1980, the firm provides immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technological innovation. The firm's strategic alliance with Deloitte UK created the world's first global immigration service delivery model of its kind. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. Please see our website for details: https://www.balglobal.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berry-appleman--leiden-is-1-on-law360s-diversity-snapshot-301124534.html

SOURCE Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP