Berries & Apples Remain Best Opportunities For Fresh Fruit Packaging Suppliers

CLEVELAND, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedonia Group finds that, apples and berries will remain the best opportunities for fresh fruit packaging suppliers through 2024, together accounting for 51% of demand: Growth in apple packaging demand will...

CLEVELAND, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedonia Group finds that, apples and berries will remain the best opportunities for fresh fruit packaging suppliers through 2024, together accounting for 51% of demand:

Growth in apple packaging demand will be above average, supported by a projected increase in domestic apple production and rising demand for apple slices packaged individually for convenience and snacking.

Berries are relatively intensive users of higher cost rigid packaging containers due to their greater need for protection compared to other fruits, and packaging demand will also benefit from rebounds in domestic production and increasing availability of smaller sizes.

Nevertheless, strong increases in ready-to-eat fruit demand will also yield growth opportunities for packaging suppliers in other applications, as well, particularly melons, grapes, pineapple, mangoes, peaches, and pears.

Fresh Fruit Packaging Demand to Climb 4.0% Annually Through 2024

A new Freedonia Group analysis forecasts demand for fresh fruit packaging to increase 4.0% per year to $2.4 billion in 2024. Sales gains will be supported by:

rising demand for fresh fruit sold in some form of packaging, including pouches, bags, and rigid plastic containers

more intensive use of higher value packaging that offers convenience and ease-of-use features, superior performance and shelf life, and/or improved environmental footprint

increasing sales of ready-to-eat (RTE) pre-cut fruit such as apple slices, melon spears, and citrus segments that are typically sold in tubs, cups, or other rigid plastic containers

Continued elevated retail grocery spending in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will bolster gains, at least in the near term. Nonetheless, increases will be limited by relatively slow growth in overall domestic fresh fruit output, with declines projected for a few key fruit types, including citrus.

Want to Learn More?

Fresh Fruit Packaging analyzes the US market for fresh fruit packaging. Historical data (2009, 2014, and 2019) and forecasts for 2024 are presented for produce packaging demand in current US dollars (including inflation) by product and application.

Products:

retail-ready and other corrugated boxes

plastic containers (clamshells, tubs, cups, bowls, two-piece containers, pails, domed containers, lidded buckets)

bags, including bag liners (e.g., plastic mesh, paper, textile)

trays and platters

pouches (pillow and stand-up)

baskets, punnets, and tills

other products, including rigid plastic containers (RPCs), plastic film, foam boxes, wood crates, folding cartons, sleeves, paperboard partitions, tissue paper, etc.

Applications:

berries

apples

citrus

melons

grapes

other fruit (e.g., avocados, bananas, mangoes, peaches, pineapples, plums, etc.)

In addition, demand is segmented by packaging material (plastic; paper and paperboard; and other materials such as molded pulp, mesh, wood, and textiles), as well as by packaging format (ready-to-eat and other formats).

About the Freedonia Group- The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact: Corinne Gangloff+1 440.842.2400 cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berries--apples-remain-best-opportunities-for-fresh-fruit-packaging-suppliers-301360035.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group