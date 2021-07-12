BERNINA Of America Introduces New Products

AURORA, Ill., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, unveiled a collection of new products at their annual Dealer conference, BERNINA University.

AURORA, Ill., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, unveiled a collection of new products at their annual Dealer conference, BERNINA University. Among the new products is the BERNINA Crystal Edition machines that come equipped with the new embroidery module with BERNINA Smart Drive Technology that will elevate the embroidery experience with enhanced stitch quality and up to 55% higher embroidery speed.

"We are proud to introduce the newest BERNINA products," said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. "Not only do these machines come at a great value and feature the superb qualities customers have come to expect from BERNINA, but we've made upgrades to help ensure maximum creativity. These machines will help enhance your creative capabilities."

The new products include:

BERNINA Crystal EditionThe BERNINA Crystal Edition includes the BERNINA 880 PLUS and the BERNINA 790 PLUS. Each limited-edition machine is adorned with genuine Swarovski crystals that will add sparkle to your creations. Both machines come equipped with the new BERNINA Crystal Edition Embroidery Bundle that includes gift with purchase items that total up to $4,600. The BERNINA 880 PLUS MSRP is priced at $16,499. The BERNINA 790 PLUS MSRP is priced at $12,999.

BERNINA 770 QE PLUSThe BERNINA 770 QE PLUS takes the B 770 QE to exciting new levels. The machine features a 7-inch color touch screen, PinPoint Placement and the new optional embroidery module with Smart Drive Technology. The BERNINA 770 QE PLUS MSRP is priced at $7,499. Customers can upgrade their machine to the B 770 QE PLUS for $599.

BERNINA L 860The BERNINA L 860 is the newest member of the L 8 series. The 2-,3-,4-thread overlock machine features the BERNINA One-Step Air Threader and an interactive touch screen. The L 860 also includes personal memory for 100 individual stitches, stitch optimizer and over five inches of space to the right of the needle. The BERNINA L 860 MSRP is priced at $5,999.

BERNINA Q 16 PLUSThe new BERNINA Q 16 PLUS is the perfect machine for quilters who want to tap into longarm quilting. Perfect for small spaces, the machine features BERNINA Stitch Regulator, 2,200 stiches per minute and easy setup with the BERNINA Studio Frame, which gives quilters the option to quilt on the frame or a table. The machine is also compatible with Q-Matic. The BERNINA Q 16 PLUS MSRP is priced at $9,999.

BERNINA Embroidery Software V9BERNINA Embroidery Software V9 will help enhance embroidery projects. The software features new fonts, designs and Wi-Fi capabilities allowing BERNINA owners to work anywhere that sparks inspiration and send designs directly to the machine.

For more information on the new products visit bernina.com

About BERNINABERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on BERNINA's blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. Shop for BERNINA products online or buy directly from your nearest BERNINA Dealer. Follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. BERNINA's sister machine, bernette, can be found on Instagram. You can also find helpful tips and tutorials for every skill level on BERNINA's Blog, WeAllSew.

