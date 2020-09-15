Bermuda Is Open For Business Following Hurricane Paulette

BERMUDA, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bermuda has opened for business, just one day after Hurricane Paulette, a Category 2 storm, passed directly over the island. The hurricane brought high winds and rain to the island yesterday, but no serious injuries or major structural damage.

"The Bermudian spirit always comes together in the face of adversity, and our can-do attitude is one of our community's most valuable strengths. The island knows very well how to prepare for, withstand, and rebound from hurricanes," said Glenn Jones, Interim CEO of the Bermuda Tourism Authority.

The LF Wade International Airport (BDA) reopened at noon today and the St George's Causeway—the main road serving the airport—is handling traffic once again. Local ferry and bus service will resume Wednesday, September 16, with normal schedules. For more information, go to https://www.gotobermuda.com/guide-bermuda-bound-travellers.

The majority of Bermuda's currently operational hotel properties are open and ready to welcome guests. Any visitors whose plans were altered by the storm should contact their hotel for rebooking and cancellation policies.

" Bermuda's tourism industry has long proven resilient in the face of severe weather," added Jones. "The cooperation of our public and private sectors, combined with the tenacity of Bermuda's people, puts the island back on its feet with incredible speed. After the storm warnings were lifted yesterday, it took our public works officials just three hours to re-open the Causeway to the airport, and utilities crews had restored power to almost three-quarters of affected homes by this morning."

Paulette was Bermuda's first direct storm hit since 2014, when Hurricanes Fay and Gonzalo made back-to-back landfalls; the island recovered in record time after those storms, too.

Over four centuries, Bermuda has built a unique infrastructure to protect islanders and businesses from severe weather. Homes, hotels and other buildings are made of Bermuda limestone or cement block, with roofs of slate strong enough to withstand extreme winds. The City of Hamilton, a global financial services hub, suffered minimal damage or disruption from Paulette, and cleanup of vegetation and other debris was being carried out islandwide Tuesday as business resumed.

Good to know: Recently, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) improved Bermuda's ranking to Level 2—one of only six places in the world assessed with "moderate" COVID-19 risk level. Additionally, Bermuda earned the World Travel & Tourism Council "Safe Travels" Stamp, which allows travellers to recognise governments and companies around the world which have adopted health and hygiene global standardised protocols. Learn more about how to travel safely and responsibly to Bermuda.

If you're visiting Bermuda during the fall months, when warm temperatures linger, you'll experience some of the mid-Atlantic island's most thrilling outdoor activities, delicious cuisine, and unique events.

Spiny Lobster Season: From September through March, discover an authentic Bermuda delicacy. Spiny lobsters are a truly delicious seafood experience.

From September through March, discover an authentic delicacy. Spiny lobsters are a truly delicious seafood experience. Bermuda Alfresco Dining Festival (Sept. 17-26): Beachfront bistros, harbourside restaurants and views overlooking golf courses are among the three-dozen restaurants with tables outside taking part in this ten-day festival.

Beachfront bistros, harbourside restaurants and views overlooking golf courses are among the three-dozen restaurants with tables outside taking part in this ten-day festival. Taste of Bermuda (Oct. 9-11): Food and wine lovers won't want to miss this annual extravaganza, which features wine tastings, walking tours, a three-day chef competition and the all-day food festival featuring many City of Hamilton restaurants.

Food and wine lovers won't want to miss this annual extravaganza, which features wine tastings, walking tours, a three-day chef competition and the all-day food festival featuring many City of Hamilton restaurants. Birdwatching: The fall migration from North to South America brings a host of Bermuda's feathered friends to the island - peak birding season!

The fall migration from North to brings a host of feathered friends to the island - peak birding season! World Tens Series (Oct. 24-Nov. 7): Enjoy two weeks of international rugby action this fall, as some of the best players in the world come to compete in Bermuda .

Enjoy two weeks of international rugby action this fall, as some of the best players in the world come to compete in . Bermuda Gold Cup 2020 (Oct. 25-30): The 70th edition for the prestigious King Edward VII Gold Cup match racing trophy is a World Sailing Special Event and a World Championship-graded event on the World Match Racing Tour.

The 70th edition for the prestigious King Edward VII Gold Cup match racing trophy is a World Sailing Special Event and a World Championship-graded event on the World Match Racing Tour. Bermuda Championship (Oct. 26-Nov. 1): The official PGA TOUR full-field event at Bermuda's famed Port Royal Golf Course offers a backdrop of clear, blue waters and stunning greens. It will be televised internationally on the Golf Channel.

The official PGA TOUR full-field event at famed Port Royal Golf Course offers a backdrop of clear, blue waters and stunning greens. It will be televised internationally on the Golf Channel. Aquatic Adventures: Put on your wetsuit and discover on-the-water excitement in Bermuda - the water still feels fine. Out here, you can experience everything from scuba diving to ancient shipwrecks to kayaking to hidden coves.

