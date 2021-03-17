Berlin Packaging Announces New Arrivals Of In-Stock Wine Bottles

CHICAGO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier, has expanded their in-stock wine bottle offerings to better serve small and mid-size wineries and to ensure supply chain stability for winemakers of...

CHICAGO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier, has expanded their in-stock wine bottle offerings to better serve small and mid-size wineries and to ensure supply chain stability for winemakers of all sizes.

This broadened portfolio reflects Berlin Packaging's glass expertise, supply chain excellence and commitment to world-class customer service with the addition of a variety of premium glass wine bottle designs ready for immediate shipment. The wide variety of packaging options accommodate any vintage and varietal, with claret, tapered claret and burgundy styles available in both clear and antique green, with cork and ROPE finish. They can be purchased directly from BerlinPackaging.com or through the company's global network of 150+ sales team members.

"The pandemic, tariffs and other factors have disrupted the glass market over the last year, making in-stock packaging more important than ever. This new wine bottle inventory will allow us to meet the immediate needs of all of our wine customers, providing added flexibility for those that may require smaller quantities and quicker turn-around," said Joseph Azevedo, Berlin Packaging's Regional Vice President in Napa. "In addition to our 430,000 square-foot distribution center and repack facility located in Fairfield, CA, we have strategic locations across the country offering state-of-the-art fulfillment capabilities for all wine regions."

Berlin Packaging works with wineries and distributors of all sizes to provide a complete wine packaging offering. Beyond their newest assortment of in-stock bottles and closures, they offer a large collection of innovative shapes from Bruni Glass, the company's Italian headquartered division and leading distributor of premium glass in Europe. Other services include warehouse and inventory management programs from their 130+ locations; and design and innovation centers on two continents including Studio One Eleven, a world-class agency that provides complete package design including structural, branding, and graphics.

