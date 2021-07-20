Berlin Health And Rehab Sees Rapid Improvements In Care Under New Management

BARRE, Vt., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Berlin Meadows, manager for the Berlin Health and Rehab, began overseeing operations the center has experienced marked improvements in numerous key quality measures.

BARRE, Vt., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Berlin Meadows, manager for the Berlin Health and Rehab, began overseeing operations the center has experienced marked improvements in numerous key quality measures. These numbers and strong state survey results are indicative of higher quality care in nursing homes.

The center has implemented weekly wound rounds, incorporating a Board Certified Wound APRN to address any concerns. In addition, a third party wound care specialist has been hired to participate weekly with the team. As a result, in-house acquired pressure ulcers have dropped by 75%!

Another milestone achieved over this year is a decrease in short-term readmissions back to the hospital by 41%. Berlin Health participates in the CMS Infection Prevention Program and Sepsis Alliance Program. Trained nurses and nursing assistants certified in these programs help improve the detection and rapid treatment of residents showing signs of infections and sepsis. Early treatment reduces the need for acute care transfers (ACT) to the hospital settings.

Since implementing these programs, the ACT rate for common infections, such as urinary tract infections, has steadily decreased in short-term readmissions and ER visits. In conjunction with in-house advance practice nurses (APRNs) and the availability of after-hours telemedicine visits with on-call APRNs, Berlin Health continues to provide quality nursing care in-house to avoid costly and often negative outcomes associated with hospital readmissions.

Berlin Health and Rehab is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility located in Barre, VT. A post-acute care unit offers short-term rehabilitation with a range of therapies in a warm, friendly, and secure environment. With dedicated and caring staff, Berlin Health also provides 24/7 long-term care enabling residents to retain their independence and dignity in an inviting and safe atmosphere.

