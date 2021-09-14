Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies Named Best LLC Insurance Company Of 2021 By Digital.com

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies among the best LLC insurance companies in 2021. The high-ranking providers were evaluated based on three key criteria to determine the best value and most useful services.

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD and other top providers offer coverage options in all or most of the 50 states. Experts at Digital.com recommend companies that serve a wide range of industries and are suitable for small businesses as well as Fortune 500 companies. The study assessed insurers that offer convenient and flexible ways for customers to file claims over the phone or via the internet.

Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 25 companies across the web. To access the complete list of best LLC insurance companies, please visit https://www.digital.com/best-llc-insurance-providers/.

ABOUT DIGITAL.COM

Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies is a property and casualty insurance company writing $2 billion in premium nationwide. GUARD offers a wide range of commercial and personal insurance products and services nationwide - each featuring flexible policy terms and convenient payment options. To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway GUARD visit https://www.guard.com/.

Agents interested in applying should visit https://www.guard.com/apply/.

Contact: Elizabeth Hartman, Vice President of Marketing, 570-825-9900, extension 8409 or e-mail Elizabeth.Hartman@guard.com

