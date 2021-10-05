Berkshire Grey And North Highland Partner To Deliver Intelligent Enterprise Robotic Solutions To Solve Global Supply Chain Challenges

BEDFORD, Mass. and ATLANTA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey Inc. (Nasdaq: BGRY), the leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, and North Highland, a leading change and transformation consultancy, today announced their partnership to build the next generation of resilient supply chains through intelligent robotic automation of eCommerce fulfillment, store replenishment and package handling. Berkshire Grey will provide North Highland's consulting team access to the most advanced AI-enabled robotic supply chain solutions designed to increase throughput, optimize labor and create a more agile supply chain for eCommerce and retail leaders.

With today's surging eCommerce demand, labor shortages and heightening customer expectations in terms of speed and quality, chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) are under more pressure than ever to optimize supply chain operations and improve supply chain resiliency. Offering the most comprehensive portfolio of Intelligent Enterprise Robotic (IER) solutions available, Berkshire Grey gives customers solutions that support order fulfillment across the entire supply chain. Berkshire Grey's extensive services include design, installation, testing and commissioning, and continued support leveraging cloud-based AI solutions for predictive maintenance, management of system operations, analytics and integration.

"Our clients are constantly looking for ways to increase efficiency in order fulfillment, store replenishment and package handling to strengthen their supply chain operations - especially given the current labor shortage. Labor availability is the most critical issue facing many of our clients, which is compounded by the upcoming holiday shopping season and lingering COVID issues," said Randy Moore, Associate Vice President, North Highland. "Berkshire Grey can help retailers solve these issues with robotics, which is why we're happy to partner with them and bring unique solutions to our clients."

Major retailers and consumer products companies trust North Highland consultants to advise and deliver cutting edge technology, which is why North Highland turned to Berkshire Grey's innovative robotic solutions. Berkshire Grey's solutions are used by some of the world's largest retailers, all of whom benefit from robotics solutions to get ahead of compounding supply chain problems.

"Berkshire Grey and North Highland have a shared vision that building robotic automation into the transformation process early is essential to create a truly innovative supply chain," said Peter Van Alstine, Senior Vice President and General Manager for retail at Berkshire Grey. "We look forward to working side-by-side with North Highland to deliver AI-enabled robotic solutions to the world's top retailers."

With this partnership, North Highland will become part of Berkshire Grey's Partner Alliance (BGPA) program as a Consulting Partner. The BGPA program includes a select group of strategic partners that provide customers across the retail, eCommerce, 3PL, grocery, and package handling industries with scalable robotic solutions developed to improve fulfillment throughput while driving down operational costs. The BGPA program consists of market-leading consultants, integrators, technology providers and material handling leaders dedicated to providing value-added, AI-enabled robotic solutions to customers.

About North HighlandNorth Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer and operational expertise, we're the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate.Founded in 1992, North Highland is an employee-owned firm - regularly named one of the best places to work. We have more than 5,000 consultants worldwide and 65+ offices around the globe. Meanwhile, we're a proud member of Cordence Worldwide ( www.cordence.com), an international consulting alliance. For more information, visit http://www.northhighland.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Berkshire GreyBerkshire Grey (Nasdaq: BGRY) helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, move, store, organize, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today's connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. More information is available at www.berkshiregrey.com .

Cautionary Safe Harbor Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

