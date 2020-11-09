Berkshire Biomedical To Participate In 5th Annual Investival Showcase Virtual

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Biomedical, LLC ("Berkshire" or "the Company"), a privately-held digital health company developing a revolutionary virtual care and prescription drug management system only for the Intended User, today announced that members of the Company's senior management team will showcase the Company and its Computerized Oral Prescription Administration ( COPA®) System as they participate in the 5 th Annual Inv€$Tival Showcase Virtual taking place from November 11-16, 2020.

As part of its participation in the conference, Rudy A. Mazzocchi, Chief Executive Officer of Berkshire Biomedical, will deliver a corporate presentation that can be accessed via the internet here and on the Company's website at www.berkbiomed.com, where it will be archived for 90 days.

"We are looking forward to participating in the Investival Showcase Virtual as it gives us an opportunity to introduce our proprietary COPA System for use as an aid to medical providers in virtually managing therapeutic regimens for patients in the home or clinic. We look forward to discussing the variety of benefits provided to patients and healthcare providers with the COPA System among an audience of leading venture investors and potential strategic partners, especially as we move closer to filing our 510(k) submission for market clearance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration," stated Rudy A. Mazzocchi, Chief Executive Officer of Berkshire Biomedical.

About the INV€$TIVAL SHOWCASEThe Investival Showcase is an international showcase of early, growth stage and public life science and health technology companies, Investival Showcase provides an unrivalled opportunity to pitch, profile and connect with investors and partners brought together during the biggest fortnight in European life sciences investment. The company showcases will highlight and promote the most exciting and innovative biotech, medtech, health technology and consumer health companies across Europe and beyond.

Investival Showcase continues its exclusive partnership with global investment bank Jefferies, running the days before the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

About the Computerized Oral Prescription Administration (COPA®) SystemThe COPA® System is currently under development as a virtual care and prescription drug delivery system that is pioneering the use of biometrics technology in a hand-held device that is cloud-based, HIPAA compliant and utilizes a mobile device-enabled database management system.

The COPA System is intended for use as an aid to medical providers in virtually managing therapeutic regimens for patients in the home or clinic. The system provides a means for the patient's prescribed medications to be stored in a delivery unit; for a medical provider to remotely schedule the patient's prescribed medications; to provide notification to the patient when the prescribed medications are due to be taken; to release the prescribed medications into the mouthpiece, on the patient's command; and to provide to the medical provider a history of the event.

The COPA System's patented technology provides precise, timely and consistent dosage of prescribed, liquid, oral drug regimens. It features enabled, dual biometric controls including fingerprint and dentition recognition to confirm the Intended User before dispensing the prescription drug, which enhances safety, security, and drug adherence. The COPA System integrates cellular technology for real-time usage data collection, allowing for physician-driven dosage adjustments. It is also enabled with a mobile DBMS for data storage and analytics that can be disseminated to authorized physicians, pharmacists, and caregivers to further support medical decisions.

About Berkshire Biomedical, LLCBerkshire Biomedical, LLC is a privately held healthcare solutions provider focused on impacting lives by leveraging technology to improve medical outcomes. The Company's lead product under development , the Computerized Oral Prescription Administration ( COPA®) System, is designed to address the intersection of two significant needs in the healthcare delivery system: virtual care delivery using technology combined with data and medication self-administration and adherence.

Berkshire Biomedical's COPA System may revolutionize the standard-of-care in personalized medication delivery by pioneering the integration of biometric, cellular and database management technologies for the Intended User into a point-of-care, hand held device that can share this information with authorized health care providers as part of a disease management plan.

Founded and funded by a team of experienced financial and medical technology executives, Berkshire Biomedical intends to seek broad opportunities in medical markets, drug applications, and businesses that manage the commercialization and data analytics of the device in order to maximize the COPA System's impact within the virtual care and medical technology sectors.

Additional information about Berkshire Biomedical and the COPA System can be found at www.berkbiomed.com.

