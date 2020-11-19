Berkeley Lights Announces Pricing Of Public Offering By Selling Stockholders

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkeley Lights, Inc., a leader in Digital Cell Biology, today announced the pricing of its previously announced public offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock to be sold by certain selling stockholders of Berkeley Lights at a public offering price of $86.00 per share. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about November 23, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. Berkeley Lights will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Cowen are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering by the selling stockholders has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on November 18, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, via telephone: +1 (866) 803-9204, or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; and Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, via telephone: +1 (833) 297-2926, or by emailing PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights is a leading Digital Cell Biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Berkeley Lights' Beacon and Lightning systems and Culture Station instrument are For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Berkeley Lights, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding completion of the public offering that involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and the satisfaction of closing conditions related to the public offering. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that relate to future events and the actual results could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Berkeley Lights undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the business of the Company in general, see the preliminary prospectus for this offering included as part of the Registration Statement on Form S-1 related to the offering filed with the SEC, and its future periodic reports to be filed with the SEC.

