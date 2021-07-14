BERG To Present Latest Glioblastoma [GBM] Treatment Data At Society For Neuro-Onocology 2021 Meeting

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BERG, a clinical-stage biotech that employs patient biology and artificial intelligence (AI) to research diseases and develop innovative treatments, will present two poster presentations at the Society for Neuro-Oncology: Basic and Translational Omics of Brain Tumors and Their Microenvironment Conference, on July 15 th and 16 th, 2021.

The first presentation, entitled "Interrogative Biology: Unraveling insights into causal disease drivers by use of a dynamic systems biology and Bayesian AI to identify the intersect of disease and healthy signatures", will emphasize the features of BERG's proprietary Interrogative Biology ® Platform. Specifically, the presentation will focus on how BERG's platform combines Bayesian AI analytics and patient-derived biological samples to generate an unbiased, data-informed network for identifying targets and biomarkers for disease interception, providing the opportunity to better understand and monitor human health in real-time.

The second presentation, entitled "Delivery of Ubidecarenone (BPM 31510) to mitochondria effectuates metabolic reprogramming and redox activated apoptosis in Glioblastoma" will further detail the platform's utility in biological data-driven clinical development for GBM, including insights on anti-cancer effects of its BPM 31510. The presentation will highlight the use of BERG's platform in generating comprehensive digital maps of a GBM model in response to BPM 31510 treatment and, in turn, the novel insights leading to potential mechanisms underlying BPM 31510 efficacy in GBM, including targeting mitochondrial function, influencing intermediary metabolism and activation of apoptosis.

"Brain cancers, such as GBM, are destroying patients and their families," said Dr. Niven R. Narain, CEO, President and Co-founder of BERG. "Using Interrogative Biology ® to guide the development of BERG's BPM 31510 has allowed us to position the drug for this highly metabolic and aggressive cancer in an effort to potentially address a serious unmet need in medicine."

GBM is a destructive type of brain cancer often recognized for its steep morbidity and mortality rates. There are no effective treatment options for the vast majority of patients available in the marketplace, thus substantiating the urgent need for novel therapeutic approaches to improve outcomes for this disease. BPM 31510 is a unique therapeutic modality, that specifically targets cell metabolism and shifts the cancer's glycolytic dependency toward mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation. When applied, it induces oxidative stress and causes cell death, specifically of cancer cells.

"BERG's pioneering research to deepen our understanding and treatment of GBM continues to be a game changer across the industry," said Dr. Eric J. Nestler, Director of Friedman Brain Institute at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Board director for BERG. "The Interrogative Biology Platform is leading the charge to digitize biology for the future of healthcare, and will empower patients to take back control of their personal care."

Details of BERG Abstracts:

Abstract #: CSAO-1: Interrogative Biology: Unraveling insights into causal disease drivers by use of a dynamic systems biology and Bayesian AI to identify the intersect of disease and healthy signatures - https://academic.oup.com/noa/article/3/Supplement_2/ii1/6313940 Abstract #: OMRT-13: Delivery of Ubidecarenone (BPM 31510) to mitochondria effectuates metabolic reprogramming and redox activated apoptosis in Glioblastoma - https://academic.oup.com/noa/article/3/Supplement_2/ii9/6313943

The Abstracts are available online and the Posters will be available to registered 2021 SNO Basic and Translational Omics of Brain Tumors and Their Microenvironment Conference attendees starting Thursday, July 15, 2021.

About BERGBERG LLC is a clinical-stage, artificial intelligence-powered biotech leveraging its proprietary platform, Interrogative Biology ®, to map disease and revolutionize treatments across oncology, neurology and rare diseases. By taking a Back to Biology ™ approach, BERG is able to identify critical biomarkers that can accelerate the discovery and development of treatments aimed at the most promising therapeutic targets and pathways. BERG has leveraged both Interrogative Biology ® and traditional R&D methods to develop a robust pipeline of first-in-class product candidates and diagnostics that advance bold innovations that have the potential to improve patient lives. To learn more about how we're enabling bold innovation, visit berghealth.com.

We are grateful to our patient and family partners for their participation in these critical efforts to improve cancer care.

