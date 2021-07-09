Berdon Expands Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion Efforts

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with Berdon LLP's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), the Firm announced that they have retained Asker A.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with Berdon LLP's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), the Firm announced that they have retained Asker A. Saeed from Saeed Consulting Group to help enhance its DEI strategy.

"The events this past year underscore the importance of a well-developed DEI program. We are pleased Asker is joining us and value the insight that he will bring to advance our DEI strategy and broaden its impact," says Managing Partner, Mark Bosswick, CPA, J.D., LL.M.

A noted diversity and inclusion professional, thought leader, and trusted advisor, Asker brings over 20 years of experience in the professional services industry, focusing on institutional behaviors—systems, procedures, and operational customs—and practical business-minded solutions with measurable results.

Asker will work with firm leadership to help develop a more robust and strategic Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Plan. This will build on the Firm's previously established programs, which include:

Community outreach efforts through Berdon Cares

Employee Resource Groups

Relationships with external organizations

Internal and external campaigns recognizing Heritage Months and Observances and celebrating diversity throughout the year

Firmwide training and communication

Concentrating on awareness, education, career development, and recruiting, Asker will implement a formal plan to ensure Berdon maintains an inclusive environment overall. A DEI Taskforce will also be established, where Asker will work alongside firm representatives and firm leadership to institute policies and practices for promoting, hiring, and retaining talent, as well as enhancing diversity awareness.

"I look forward to joining Berdon on their DEI journey and to driving positive change, not only within the organization, but within the industry as a whole," says Asker A. Saeed. "Our efforts will also focus on community outreach through increasing awareness of career paths within the accounting profession in order to foster broader diversity among entry-level talent."

The Firm is eager to have Asker as a member of the Berdon family and for him to assume this role, which will be pivotal in making sure that Berdon continues to be an employer of choice and a place where everyone feels that they belong, can have an impact, and lead a successful career.

About Berdon LLP Berdon LLP was founded in 1917 and is proud to be consistently ranked among the nation's top accounting and advisory firms. With more than 400 professionals and staff, Berdon is dedicated to helping clients benefit from the Firm's comprehensive array of accounting, tax, financial, and management advisory services. Berdon focuses on people, both clients and personnel, and helping them improve and achieve their strategic objectives. Our mission— Listen, Solve, Do—drives Berdon's professionals to keep to the highest standards, deliver technical excellence, and exhibit professionalism in all they do.

About Saeed Consulting Group Saeed Consulting Group is a full-service consulting firm with an emphasis on providing fractional diversity officer services, process and procedure improvement, strategic plan development, assessments, and awareness training to a variety of organizations including professional services firms. More information on Saeed Consulting Group can be found at: www.saeedconsultinggroup.com.

