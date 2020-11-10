Berdon Adds Highly Experienced Partner To Its Quality Control Team

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonnie Mann Falk, CPA has joined CPA and Advisory firm Berdon LLP (Berdon) as a Partner within the Quality Control (QC) Department. Bonnie brings nearly 30 years of experience in public accounting along with specialization in quality management, compliance, and risk management. Throughout her career, she has worked with clients, both domestic and international, across a variety of industries including real estate, financial services, manufacturing and distribution, professional services, food and beverage, not-for-profit, and employee benefit plans.

Bonnie is prominent in the industry, leading teams in performing engagement quality control reviews, providing technical guidance and training, and publishing thought leadership. As a QC Partner at Berdon, she will leverage this experience to advise the Firm on policies and procedures to enhance quality, increase efficiency, and elevate communication. She will also work with colleagues to determine the impact of new and developing standards and assist in ensuring compliance with accepted standards and policies.

"Our reputation as a firm that truly values technical excellence can be traced to the caliber of the professionals on our Quality Control team," says Mark G. Bosswick, CPA, J.D., LL.M., Managing Partner. "Bonnie is a consummate professional, who is both technically driven and insightful—making her an excellent fit and a welcomed addition to our team and culture."

Active in professional associations, Bonnie is member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New York Society of Certified Public Accountants, where she chairs the Auditing Standards Committee and is a member of the Accounting and Auditing Oversight Committee. Bonnie mentors students by judging various regional and national competitions for Virtual Enterprise International and volunteers as an Ithaca College School of Business Parent Ambassador. She also serves on the Ivy Network's Collaborate with Edge Leadership Conference Sponsor Committee, reviews manuscripts for CPA Journal and has been quoted in Long Island Business News and The Wall Street Journal.

Bonnie earned her Master of Business Administration in Finance and completed the Master of Science in Accounting Program at New York University, Stern School of Business. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Consumer Economics from Cornell University and is licensed as a certified public accountant in New York State.

