Benzinga To Partner With TradrzAlgo LLC's, TradrzFlow, To Provide Unusual Options Signals To Retail Traders

DETROIT, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, the largest financial news vendor to North American brokerages, announced today that it will be partnering with TradrzAlgo to help drive their mission of enabling individuals with institution grade information. Using Benzinga's Unusual Options Activity, Tradrz Flow users will obtain access to real-time data of institutional option order flow, a vital tool for option traders to get an edge on understanding the allocation of "smart money."

"Benzinga is excited to be partnering with TradrzAlgo , and supporting their mission of enabling retail traders with institutional-grade information and tools," said Benzinga's TJ Paige. "TradrzAlg's algorithmic indicators provide retail traders with a valuable edge in all trading environments. Benzinga provides retail investors with the breaking news and data previously reserved for Wall Street, so our missions naturally align."

"Benzinga's Unusual Options data allowed us to build an extremely powerful tool for retail traders to track institutional order flow by accessing a stream of all unusually large transactions. By utilizing Benzinga's data on our website and Discord server, our users can be alerted instantly and watch these orders appear in real-time so that they can take action and learn the intentions of these large positions," said Dylan West, Founder of Tradrz Algo LLC. "We also love to educate our members on options and how to understand different types of orders so that they can be more equipped and better educated when it comes to trading options."

Read more about Benzinga's news and data APIs at cloud.benzinga.com .

About Tradrz Algo LLC and Tradrz Flow

Tradrz is a company that aims to provide retail traders with tools and resources to be able to make better decisions, learn more about trading, and become a more proficient trader.

Tradrz provides two different tools, a community of traders, and our own expertise for individuals to become successful in options trading. Tradrz Algo is our privately and exclusively developed AI bot that uses a variety of different calculations to send signals and alerts to traders on when the best time to buy or sell a specific security. Tradrz Flow tracks institutional order flow and is integrated in both our website and our Discord server for a more simple user-interface and easy access.

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content that Wall Street's top traders covet. Benzinga provides timely, actionable ideas that help users navigate even the most uncertain and volatile markets - in real-time with an unmatched caliber.

