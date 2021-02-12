Benzinga Newswire To Be Leveraged For OptionsFlow App And Asian Digital Mind LLC

DETROIT, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, the largest financial news vendor to North American brokerages, announced today that it will be partnering with OptionsFlow App and Asian Digital Mind LLC to help drive their mission of training individuals...

DETROIT, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, the largest financial news vendor to North American brokerages, announced today that it will be partnering with OptionsFlow App and Asian Digital Mind LLC to help drive their mission of training individuals in trading options with their activity monitor and scanner with in-depth market data. Using Benzinga's newswire, OptionsFlow users will obtain a fundamental understanding of how news flow impacts financial markets, specifically options trading.

"Benzinga is thrilled to be partnering with Asian Digital Mind LLC's OptionsFlow app, bringing institutional-grade real-time options activity to retail investors," said Benzinga's TJ Paige. "OptionsFlow provides retail investors with tools once reserved for Wall Street, a natural alignment with Benzinga's mission: to transform the financial industry and empower individual investors with superior information, data, and tools."

"Benzinga's Unusual Options API allows us to build a powerful tool for retail traders to track the 'Smart Money' by looking at these unusual large volume transactions. By utilizing Benzinga's data in our platform, our users can be alerted instantly and never miss the chance to take actions when large institutional traders or hedge fund is taking a position," said Kelvin Tsui, Co-Founder of Asian Digital Mind LLC.

Read more about Benzinga's news and data APIs at cloud.benzinga.com .

About Asian Digital Mind & OptionsFlow

Asian Digital Mind LLC is a mobile application development company based in California that aims to help make options trading easier for retail traders.

OptionsFlow App provides a wide range of features for individuals to become successful in options trading. OptionsFlow's mobile app platform also allows the users to discover unusual options flow by receiving real-time alerts and available to see all the options activity details at their fingertips.

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content that is coveted by Wall Street's top traders. Benzinga provides timely, actionable ideas that help users navigate even the most uncertain and volatile markets - in real-time with an unmatched caliber.

