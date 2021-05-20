Benzinga Launches Market Newswires Through Nasdaq Cloud Data Service

DETROIT, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga is proud to announce the launch of the Benzinga Market Newswires API, the most widely used newswire by North American brokerages, through Nasdaq Cloud Data Service (NCDS) .

The Benzinga Market Newswires feed is acclaimed for being actionable, easy to consume and having an incredibly wide breadth of asset coverage during a 24-hour news cycle. Content is crafted by Benzinga's team of in-house reporters, analysts and editors and includes individual stock coverage , Canadian asset coverage , cryptocurrency, macroeconomics and innovations such as the Why-is-it-Moving API , which gives the 1-sentence reason why a stock is trading higher or lower on a given day.

"We are incredibly excited to expand our long-standing partnership with Nasdaq," says Jason Raznick, CEO and Founder of Benzinga. "Benzinga news is the choice for traders & investors, powering the world's largest brokerages and fintech challengers. This news partnership with Nasdaq is natural as we are both working to drive transparency in financial markets."

"Nasdaq Cloud Data Service (NCDS) helps transform the client experience by making market data and other critical financial information easier to access," said Oliver Albers, Senior Vice President and Head of Data for Nasdaq's Investment Intelligence. "Our collaboration with Benzinga highlights our mission in bringing essential information to the investing public and allowing more users to efficiently access market and economic news through seamless integration."

For more information on Benzinga's news and market data offerings, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis or https://www.nasdaq,com/solutions/cloud-data-service

About BenzingaBenzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga's news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga's original content is syndicated to the largest financial portals on the internet.

About NCDSNCDS is a cloud-based, real-time delivery option for Nasdaq's flagship data feeds including Nasdaq TotalView, Nasdaq Basic, Nasdaq Last Sale, Global Index Data Service (GIDS) and Nasdaq Fund Network (NFN).

NCDS was built based on client demand and is designed to reduce the time to market associated with deploying data feeds, especially for web services and visual displays.

