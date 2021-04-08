BentoBox And The Infatuation Partner To Release The Restaurant Delivery Consumer Trend Report

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bento Box , a website, e-commerce, and marketing platform for restaurants, in partnership with restaurant discovery platform The Infatuation , today released the first installment of its Restaurant Delivery Consumer Trend Report .

This new report will be issued quarterly and act as part of a year-long study to track how U.S. consumers' delivery and takeout habits evolve as restaurant traffic and in-person dining rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Q1 survey features insights from more than 1,000 U.S. consumers, ages 18+, who dined out at least once per week prior to the pandemic. The report indicates that even as restaurants begin to reopen in-person dining, diners are not going to change their habits when it comes to ordering takeout and delivery.

Other key takeaways include:

Supporting local restaurants is a major driver of continued delivery/takeout habits:Nearly one in two (50%) of diners cite a desire to support local eateries during this challenging industry climate as a factor in continuing delivery and takeout habits. Other factors for maintaining current habits include vaccine eligibility (25%), hesitancy to resume normal dining habits (34%), and overall convenience (74%). This trend is more prominent among heavy delivery/takeout consumers, ordering 5x+ per week (61%), the most likely to continue ordering to support local restaurants. High delivery frequencies will continue despite eases in restrictions: Despite more restaurants reopening and warmer weather returning, nearly eight in ten (79%) current delivery/takeout customers will continue to order at the same frequency they do now. Nearly 6 in 10 (57%) are ordering delivery/takeout 1-2x per week, similar to pre-COVID ordering. This could be due to a leveling off from the peak of COVID-19 where there may have been a spike in frequency.

Diners ages 18-24 were more likely than any other age group to be ordering 2x per week, with 32% ordering delivery now, relative to 23% pre-COVID (+9 pts.).

The 25-34 segment led in ordering 3x per week (19%), while 35-49-year-olds were most likely to order delivery 5x per week or more (10%). Diners will order directly from restaurants if it is easy:Nearly 1 in 2 (48%) diners will continue to order directly from restaurants if the process is convenient. Convenience is especially important for diners that order out most frequently, as 86% of consumers who order takeout or delivery 4x per week noted convenience as their main motivation. Ease of ordering was highest among the 35-49 (50%) and 50-64 (55%) age groups.

