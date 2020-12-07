Bentley University And Top Boston Hospital Offer New MBA In Healthcare Management

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentley University and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, a world-class teaching hospital, are collaborating to offer a customized MBA in healthcare management. The MBA program will be open to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center employees and will include specialized health care classes to give managers and aspiring managers the knowledge and perspective needed to lead in the increasingly complex world of healthcare.

"Organizations in healthcare and other sectors are trying to improve their employees' skills and gain a competitive advantage in their industry," said Deb Pine, Bentley's associate vice president of corporate education. "Bentley's initiative will help Beth Israel Deaconess Medical to train and retain their most talented employees and ultimately provide a better experience for their patients."

Employees who are accepted into the program can work toward their MBA through live, synchronous virtual course offerings and then transition to in-person learning when appropriate. The curriculum includes foundation and core business courses, as well as elective offerings specific to the needs of healthcare leaders.

"This is a great opportunity for us to support our leaders and aspiring leaders in attaining an MBA from a highly ranked institution," said Joanne Pokaski, senior director of workforce development at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. "This will not only help their careers but will build our bench strength for leadership roles that become available in the future."

Employees accepted into Bentley's MBA program for BIDMC will progress through the program as a cohort, enabling their ability to learn through one another and enhancing the internal network of these leaders.

