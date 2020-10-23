Bentley Systems To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Earnings; Presenting At An Upcoming Investor Conference

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY) ("Bentley Systems" or the "Company") today announced the date for the release of its third quarter 2020 earnings and its presentation at an upcoming investor conference.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Bentley Systems will release third quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on November 10, 2020.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day through a direct registration link at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MIBAJ7xHTN-cmp5KHRA-Fg. Alternatively, the event can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page on Bentley Systems' Investor Relations website at https://investors.bentley.com. A replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on Bentley Systems' Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Conference

Greg Bentley, Bentley Systems' chief executive officer, will present at the Baird Global Industrial Virtual Conference at 7:05 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. If you wish the access the live presentation, please email Baird Conference Services at bairdconferences@rwbaird.com. A replay of the presentation will be available through Bentley Systems' Investor Relations website following the live event.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world's infrastructure - sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation-based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project delivery, AssetWise for asset and network performance, and the iTwin platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,000 colleagues and generates annual revenues of more than $700 million, in 172 countries. www.bentley.com.

