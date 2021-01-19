Benshaw Launches New Line Of Circuit Breakers

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benshaw Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of UL 489/CSA 22.2 rated Molded Case Circuit Breakers (MCCBs) to the company's existing range of applied motor control products for industrial applications.

The new R2CB product line supports the company's objective to provide a single source of supply for customers seeking motor control solutions for mission critical applications. Benshaw MCCBs offer safe, reliable overload and short-circuit protection for electrical equipment ranging from 15 to 1200 amps. All products can be ordered 24/7 at BenshawExpress.com.

Features of the new circuit breaker product line include:

Seven compact frames, 15 to 1200 amps

Fixed thermal trip settings

High short-circuit interruption ratings (up to 100kA @ 480V)

Mechanical lugs (line and load side included)

Mounting hardware (screws included)

Terminal shields standard

A wide range of circuit breaker accessories are also available from Benshaw:

Shunt trips

Busbar connectors

Auxiliary switches

Mechanical interlocks

Rotary operators

Flange mounted operators

About Benshaw:

Benshaw Inc. is a Pittsburgh-based, privately held manufacturer of applied motor control solutions for mission critical industrial applications. With operations spanning the globe, Benshaw offers the broadest family of globally supported, globally certified, low and medium voltage soft starters in the industry.

For more information, visit Benshaw online at https://benshaw.com.

About Benshaw Express:

Customers can order Benshaw's complete range of MCCBs and accessories through the company's webstore ( https://benshaw.com/webstore).

The webstore, called Benshaw Express, provides direct, 24/7 access to "Web-Stocked" and "QuickShip Modified" motor control products from Benshaw. Product lines represented in Benshaw's webstore now include low and medium voltage soft starters, low voltage variable frequency drives, full voltage controls and molded case circuit breakers.

Contact:

Karen AlbertsManager, Marketing & Ecommerce Email Address: karen.alberts@benshaw.com Telephone: 412-756-2257

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benshaw-launches-new-line-of-circuit-breakers-301211112.html

SOURCE Benshaw Inc.