Benshaw Introduces New Micro Drives

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benshaw is pleased to introduce the GM2 Series General Purpose Micro Drive, a collection of compact, protected chassis, sensorless vector variable frequency drives featuring enhanced performance and reliable operation in a robust, user-friendly design.

These versatile drives are available with dual (normal duty and heavy duty) ratings from .5 to 15HP at 240 or 480 volts, making Benshaw's GM2 Series an ideal choice for distributor stocking programs. The GM2 drive's small footprint also makes it an attractive option for OEM panel builders with compact space requirements.

Benshaw GM2 Series General Purpose Micro Drives include a built in potentiometer, EMC filter (480 volts only), RJ485/ModBus-RTU port and IGBT brake. Drives in the GM2 Series are DIN rail mountable up to 7.5HP. Advanced functions include slip compensation, regeneration avoidance, auto tuning, kinetic energy buffering/ride through, flying start options and more.

Available options include an ethernet card, remote display and conduit box. The GM2 can also be commissioned and monitored using Benshaw's WinDRIVE, PC-based software.

Benshaw GM2 Series General Purpose Micro Drives are stocked and available to order through the company's ecommerce platform (BenshawExpress.com).

Benshaw Inc. is a Pittsburgh-based, privately held manufacturer of applied motor control solutions for mission critical industrial applications. With operations spanning the globe, Benshaw offers the broadest family of globally supported, globally certified, low and medium voltage soft starters in the industry.

