Bennett Recognized By Wreaths Across America As The 2021 Recipient Of The "James Prout Spirit Of Giving Award"

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine and MCDOUNOUGH, Ga., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, at its annual Stem to Stone event in Maine, Wreaths Across America (WAA) recognized Bennett Family of Companies as the sixth recipient of the organization's annual...

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine and MCDOUNOUGH, Ga., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, at its annual Stem to Stone event in Maine, Wreaths Across America (WAA) recognized Bennett Family of Companies as the sixth recipient of the organization's annual James Prout Spirit of Giving Award.

Director of Logistics Rob Worcester - a volunteer who helps coordinate transportation and logistics for the more than two million sponsored veterans' wreaths shipped all across the country each December - and Don Queeney, WAA's Director of Trucking, presented members of the Bennett Family of Companies, with the award on July 24 at the 8th Annual Stem to Stone event held in Downeast, Maine, where the nonprofit is headquartered. It is also where the balsam is grown to make the veterans' wreaths sponsored by the public and placed by volunteers each December as part of the WAA's mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.

The James Prout Spirit of Giving Award is named in memory of James Prout, owner of Blue Bird Ranch Trucking of Jonesboro, Maine. Prout was the first person to volunteer to haul wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery when the program was in its infancy. The award is given annually to a deserving professional truck driver, company or organization that has supported charitable causes in a way that will affect generations to come.

Lee Gentry, Executive Vice President, Bennett Family of Companies, and Donna Padgett, Sr. Director of Financial Planning & Analysis Operations Manager accepted the award on behalf of Bennett.

"Wreaths Across America holds a special place in the hearts of the truck drivers, agents and employees of the Bennett Family of Companies," said Lee Gentry. Many of our team have served our country, have family members currently serving, or have known someone who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. As part of our commitment to Patriotism, we have embraced the cause of Wreaths Across America - and of the National Cemetery that is closest to our company, Andersonville National Cemetery. It is our great honor to be a part of the Wreaths Across America family, to continue to Remember, Honor and Teach those around us about the brave men and women who we recognize during the holidays and at events like this throughout the year. On behalf of the entire team, we are humbled and grateful for this special honor."

Founded in 1974, Bennett Family of Companies is headquartered in McDonough, Georgia, and has seen steady and strong growth though out the years. Being diverse is a major part of their formula. Heavy hauling, Driveway services, Equipment Distribution, crane and rigging, Flatbed and Van Services are all a part of their business lines.

They have been awarded scores of times for their achievements and community support. Transport Topics' Top 100 for-hire Carriers, Commercial Carrier Journal's Top 250 companies, Truckload Carrier Association Highway Angel, and Atlanta's Top Women-Owned Business many times over.

Bennett Family of Companies has given back to the nation in many ways, from hurricane relief, to 9/11 response equipment transportation, there is little that they are not willing to do to lend their support, experience and assets to help those in need.

In 2018, this company added support of Wreaths Across America and Andersonville National Cemetery in Georgia to their list of charities that they support, and has been hard at it since! They hold great sponsorship raising events that included the Atlanta Motor Speedway, various motor clubs, and law enforcement and others. The Wreaths Across Americas Transportation and Logistics team count on them to haul as many as 20,000 wreaths in support of the Mission.

The trucking industry is vital in helping WAA move the mission to more than 2,500 participating locations across the country each December.

"Without the trucking community and their generous donations of time and services, our mission simply would not be possible," said Don Queeney. "The work Bennett does year-round encourages new participation and support for the mission, not only in Georgia, but in the industry. They are true friends of the organization, for which we are grateful."

About Wreaths Across AmericaWreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission - Remember, Honor, Teach - is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Press contacts: Amber Caron(207) 513-6457 acaron@wreathsacrossamerica.org

Sean Sullivan(207) 230-4599 ssullivan@wreathsacrossamerica.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bennett-recognized-by-wreaths-across-america-as-the-2021-recipient-of-the-james-prout-spirit-of-giving-award-301341340.html

SOURCE Wreaths Across America