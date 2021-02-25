Bennett Live Is Now Accepting Students For Spring And Summer School Readiness Home Learning Pods

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed for early childhood, Bennett Live Pods is a small group, healthy-screen-time-based learning program available nationally for children aged 3-5 years. Perfect for preparing the littlest learners for the world of school, the program is now accepting students for the spring and summer sessions. Created by Bennett Labs, the Bennett Live Pods are inspired by the learning design at Bennett Day School , an independent school in West Town, Chicago.

"Centered on being creative, active and exploring around the screen, Bennett Live Pods provide children with space to explore, create and connect with other children," said Dr. Kelly Page, Director of Bennett Labs.

From the comfort of home, the program helps children build trust, autonomy, executive functioning skills, and to socialize in readiness for the new school year, whether beginning remote or on campus learning in the fall.

"My granddaughter's thinking and problem-solving skills have increased immensely as have her skills in physical activity, movement, music, and speech," said Dr. Carol Neuhauser, EdD and Bennett Live Pod grandparent. "She looks forward to school and extending the projects that are taught in the morning sessions."

The Pods meet every morning, Monday-to-Friday, for half day sessions via Zoom with a Bennett Live educator. The spring session will occur March 22, - June 11, 2021 , with the summer session occuring June 21, - August 27, 2021 . The 11-12 week program costs between $3- 4k per child/pod or about $60/day. To learn more or to apply, visit https://bennettlive.com/pods/ .

About Bennett Labs

Bennett Labs is a learning innovation and development lab embedded in the life of the school committed to advancing creativity and innovation in child, family and educator learning experiences. Our mission is to advance creativity and innovation in learning, and to create learning experiences that foster the development of lifelong learners and leaders. Bennett Labs is a division of Bennett Day School, a progressive independent school in West Town, Chicago, IL. For more information, visit https://bennettday.org/ .

