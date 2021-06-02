Benefits Brokers Poised For Efficiency And Growth With Vertafore And PerfectQuote Partnership

Integration with BenefitPoint brings together industry's two leading benefits InsurTech solutions to improve market connectivity and efficiency for benefits teams

DENVER, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, today announced a strategic partnership with PerfectQuote ® through its Orange Partner Program. With this partnership, Vertafore's BenefitPoint ® customers can now more easily leverage PerfectQuote's market-leading Group Insurance CPQ software solution to manage their entire benefits procurement, analysis, and sales presentation efforts.

The two-way integration between PerfectQuote and BenefitPoint creates a seamless exchange of information, enabling benefits brokers to:

Update each solution with critical information in near real time to account for changes that are inevitable in the rapidly changing insurance landscape

Use data in both solutions to reduce the time required for client-ready sales presentations

Eliminate data entry errors and save valuable time spent on redundant tasks when company benefits decision data is automatically uploaded in either solution.

"Benefits brokers and their teams are always looking for ways to minimize cumbersome, mundane and error-prone tasks that create inefficiencies within the sales process, so that they can focus on providing better value-added services to their clients," said Aaron Snyder, president and chief operating officer at PerfectQuote. "By partnering with BenefitPoint, we are able to provide an integrated technology stack that these specialized businesses can use to optimize workflows, eliminate redundancy, and increase sales, all within a seamless environment."

Transforming benefits insurance with InsurTechBenefits brokers have needs that differ from agencies operating in the property and casualty market. The decisions around employee benefits play a critical role in employment strategy. Employers are weighing the costs to their business against the talent they can attract and keep, and they look to agents to provide the right advice in this high-stakes aspect.

Vertafore's BenefitPoint solution — the only agency management solution built specifically for the benefits space — helps agencies manage their unique challenges. The solution standardizes and automates processes and workflows, reports and tracks revenue, and enhances business reporting. That's why seven of the top 10 benefits brokers use BenefitPoint.

PerfectQuote helps brokers and general agents sell faster by eliminating the data entry required to sell and renew insurance. PerfectQuote works with a broker's entire book of business by supporting several lines of coverage, including ACA/small group medical across all 50 states and large group medical, dental, life, and disability products with the industry's most popular carriers.

The integration of PerfectQuote with BenefitPoint will enable agencies to increase revenue and profitability, while improving customer loyalty. "PerfectQuote shares our mission of transforming the way insurance operates through the use of smart and easy-to-use technology," said Amy Zupon, chief executive officer at Vertafore. "This partnership with PerfectQuote will deliver tremendous value to our benefits insurance customers looking for ways to modernize and grow their businesses."

A new member of Vertafore's Orange Partner ProgramPerfectQuote is the newest member of the Vertafore Orange Partner Program, which was created in 2019 to enable agencies to integrate complementary, best-in-class business solutions with their Vertafore products. The program allows Vertafore customers to choose the tools and services that are tailored to best meet their business needs.

Learn more about the new PerfectQuote BenefitPoint partnership by viewing the "Benefits of BenefitPoint" recorded session at Accelerate, powered by NetVU.

About Vertafore As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying insurance distribution so that our customers can focus on what matters most: people. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

About PerfectQuote PerfectQuote is Group Insurance CPQ that helps benefits brokers and general agents procure, analyze and sell benefits insurance faster, error free and without any need for data entry. PerfectQuote is cloud-based software used by Top 50, Regional, Local firms operating within the employee benefits industry. PerfectQuote is proud to call Austin, Texas home. For more information about PerfectQuote, visit www.perfectquote.io .

