BenefitMall Welcomes New Colorado Market Director

DALLAS, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of next-generation broker services, today announced the addition of Buck Colomy as the new Colorado Market Director, who will report directly to Wil Johnson, the Southwest Regional Vice President.

"We are thrilled to welcome Buck to BenefitMall's Colorado operations," Johnson said. "His knowledge of leading various markets, as well as having worked directly with a health plan, will be beneficial as we look to expand our presence in the state."

Colomy has a long history in the industry and has worked in various roles at BenefitMall throughout his career in the Colorado, California and Texas offices. Most recently, he led the marketing, sales and account management teams at Memorial Hermann Health Plan, where he specialized in Medicare Advantage and group health insurance plans.

"For the past several years, I've had a desire to move my family back to Colorado," Colomy said. "To be able to come home and rejoin a company I greatly enjoyed working for and admire is a huge benefit. I am excited to join and help elevate our presence in this market."

Colomy received a bachelor's degree in sociology from Carroll University, where he played on the men's varsity basketball team. Colomy and his family enjoy spending time outdoors, taking adventures to museums and traveling.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall is the largest general agency partnering with a network of 20,000 Brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 140,000 small and medium-sized businesses. BenefitMall uniquely leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the fastest, easiest, and most secure benefits selling experience for carriers, brokers, and their clients.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for health care reform and compliance. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com .

