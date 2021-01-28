BenefitMall Named A Winner Of The 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of next-generation broker services, is proud to announce the company has earned the 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award, issued by Energage , a purpose-driven organization that helps...

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of next-generation broker services, is proud to announce the company has earned the 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award, issued by Energage , a purpose-driven organization that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces.

"BenefitMall has a strong culture throughout the organization and we work continuously to ensure that we are a company where people want to work," said Scott Kirksey, CEO for BenefitMall. "To be named a winner this year is a testament to this commitment, and I am proud our employees enjoy being a part of the BenefitMall family."

This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on the program's 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards. Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for large organizations, those with more than 150 employees, and those that may have operations in multiple markets. Several thousand organizations from across the country were invited, and more than 1,100 participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

The leadership team at BenefitMall has created a culture around its five core values: collaborate to win, innovate to simplify, have the courage to grow, earn trust with every engagement and co-create a culture of inclusion. In January, the BenefitMall launched an employee inclusion ambassador program to facilitate the ongoing promotion of BenefitMall's core values and engagement strategies.

About BenefitMallHeadquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 140,000 small and medium-sized businesses. As the largest general agency, BenefitMall leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the fastest, easiest, and most trusted benefits selling experience for carriers, brokers, and their clients.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for health care reform and compliance. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com.

About Energage Making the world a better place to work together.™ Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

