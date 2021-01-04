Benefitfocus Earns Silver In The 2020 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards In Technology

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT) - Get Report, an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, announces it earned a coveted Brandon Hall Group Silver Award for excellence in the workforce management category.

Benefitfocus' Health Insights was honored for "Best Advance in HR Predictive Analytics Technology." Health Insights is built on a foundation of integrated medical claims, prescription claims and member eligibility data files, which provide unique insights into health care usage for employees, employers, brokers, third-party administrators and carriers.

"We are very proud to receive this recognition from the Brandon Hall Group, because it validates our ongoing commitment to deliver customer-focused technology innovation that improves lives with benefits," said Steve Swad, President & CEO of Benefitfocus. "As health care costs continue to rise, Health Insights provides comprehensive intelligence for employers, helping them create smarter plan design, improve employee wellness, and reduce costs."

Benefitfocus and other winners are listed at https://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php.

"Technology is the great enabler of human capital management initiatives. It has never been more important than during this rapid evolution of remote work that challenged everyone to instantly adapt," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. "Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are critical drivers of their organizations' success, especially in these disruptive times. Their solutions resulted in substantial benefit to their business and the human capital management function. That is the ultimate differentiator: the positive business impact of technology."

"The Excellence Award in Technology also emphasizes the value of collaboration between HCM leaders, business leaders and technology developers. To win, everyone must work together to meet the needs of all stakeholders, especially the end-users. These Technology Award winners met this challenge and created value for everyone," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

About Benefitfocus Benefitfocus (BNFT) - Get Report unifies the entire benefits industry through innovative technology solutions that bring efficiency, cost savings and simplicity to employee benefits administration. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully designed services help employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers address the complexity of benefits enrollment and engagement, while bringing easier access to health, wealth and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in human capital management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era. For the last 27 years we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the 'Academy Awards of Human Capital Management'. Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers. To learn more visit ( http://www.brandonhall.com)

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: volatility and uncertainty in the global economy and financial markets in light of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties arising from the recent U.S. elections; our continuing losses and need to achieve GAAP profitability; fluctuations in our financial results; our ability to maintain our culture, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the immature and volatile market for our products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; risks associated with acquisitions; cyber-security risks; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; our ability to compete effectively; privacy, security and other risks associated with our business; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

