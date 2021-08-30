Benefitfocus Appoints Ana Perez, Chief Marketing Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C ., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT) - Get Benefitfocus, Inc. Report, an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, announces the appointment of Ana Perez as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Perez is a key addition to the company's leadership team with a demonstrated track record creating high-performing teams and advancing digital marketing strategies to enable growth. She will be responsible for all aspects of marketing — with a focus on driving brand value, accelerating growth and advancing customer engagement.

"Ana brings a passion for helping our customers, deep industry experience and market knowledge to our business. Her expertise will be invaluable as we focus on returning the company to growth and positioning Benefitfocus as a trusted and customer-centric brand," said Matt Levin, Benefitfocus president & CEO.

Prior to serving as vice president of product marketing and sales enablement at League, a leading cloud-based enterprise health operating system, Ana was vice president of marketing at Aon where she established a strategic marketing function in support of Aon's health and benefits portfolio. She also has held marketing leadership positions at organizations such as GE Healthcare and AIM Specialty Health.

"I am thrilled to be joining a company committed to delivering a better experience across the benefits ecosystem," Perez said. "With a strong base of partnerships and customers and a commitment to excellence, Benefitfocus is in a unique position to deliver significant value to employers, brokers and members and I am excited to be part of that mission."

Perez earned her MBA in marketing, management and strategy, and entrepreneurship from Northwestern University - Kellogg School of Management. She holds a bachelor's degree in communications and public relations from Boston University.

Connect with BenefitfocusLike Benefitfocus on FacebookFollow @benefitfocus on TwitterFollow Benefitfocus on LinkedInFollow Benefitfocus on Instagram

About Benefitfocus Benefitfocus (BNFT) - Get Benefitfocus, Inc. Report unifies the entire benefits industry through innovative technology solutions that bring efficiency, cost savings and simplicity to employee benefits administration. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully designed services help employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers address the complexity of benefits enrollment and engagement, while bringing easier access to health, wealth and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn , Facebook, Instagram and Twitter .

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to maintain our culture and recruit, integrate and retain qualified personnel, including on our board of directors; our ability to compete effectively; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; the immature and volatile nature of the market for our products and services; privacy; security and other risks associated with our business; management of growth; volatility and uncertainty in the global economy and financial markets in light of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties arising from the recent U.S. elections; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benefitfocus-appoints-ana-perez-chief-marketing-officer-301365491.html

SOURCE Benefitfocus, Inc.