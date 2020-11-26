BenchSci Expands Scientists' Access To Critical Experimental Insights With Addition Of Top Journals From Taylor & Francis

Agreement will enhance BenchSci's vast biomedical database to help scientists run more successful experiments while increasing discoverability of Taylor & Francis Group research

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchSci today announced an agreement to analyze world-class research from Taylor & Francis Group's top scientific journals using advanced biomedical artificial intelligence. This will facilitate scientists' access to critical experimental insights, empowering them to run more successful experiments and bring new medicine to patients faster.

Over the last decade, pharmaceutical research and development costs have been steadily increasing, while the rate of drug approval has remained roughly constant. In addition to costing more, drug development is taking longer, increasing from about 9.7 years in the 1990s to 10-15 years now. This means it takes longer to bring new treatments to patients.

One underlying cause that's receiving increasing attention is Avoidable Experiment Expenditure (AEE). This refers to inefficiencies and productivity challenges in designing and carrying out preclinical experiments. Experiments are the foundation of preclinical research and development, but irreproducibility rates in preclinical experiments exceed 50%.

To address this issue, BenchSci uses advanced biomedical artificial intelligence to analyze published scientific papers and related data sources, understand methodology and results, and use this to help scientists design more successful experiments. For example, BenchSci's AI-Assisted Reagent Selection helps scientists select appropriate reagents, avoiding a cause of more than 36% of irreproducibility.

Taylor & Francis Group's agreement with BenchSci will improve scientists' ability to plan their experiments, while increasing discoverability of Taylor & Francis content. Through the agreement, scientists will be able to glean key experimental insights from experiments published in leading journals including the Autophagy and Epigenetics.

"We're proud to be working with Taylor & Francis Group toward the common goal of helping scientists be more productive and reduce irreproducibility," says Liran Belenzon, CEO, BenchSci. "By combining our world-leading biomedical artificial intelligence with Taylor & Francis' world-renowned biomedical content, we're providing scientists with unprecedented insights to accelerate getting new medicine to patients."

About BenchSci

BenchSci's vision is to bring medicine to patients 50% faster by 2025. We're doing this by empowering scientists with the world's most advanced biomedical artificial intelligence to run more successful experiments. Backed by F-Prime, Gradient Ventures (Google's AI fund), and Inovia Capital, we accelerate science at 15 top 20 pharmaceutical companies and over 4,300 leading research centers worldwide. We're a CIX Top 10 Growth company, certified Great Place to Work®, and top-ranked company on Glassdoor.

For more information about BenchSci and to arrange interviews, contact Zach Lieberman at zach@benchsci.com or visit www.benchsci.com . To learn more about Avoidable Experiment Expenditure, visit https://landing.benchsci.com/avoidable-experiment-expenditure .

About Taylor & Francis Group

Taylor & Francis Group partners with researchers, scholarly societies, universities and libraries worldwide to bring knowledge to life. As one of the world's leading publishers of scholarly journals, books, ebooks and reference works our content spans all areas of Humanities, Social Sciences, Behavioural Sciences, Science, Technology and Medicine.

From our network of offices in Oxford, New York, Philadelphia, Boca Raton, Boston, Melbourne, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, Stockholm, New Delhi and Cape Town, Taylor & Francis staff provide local expertise and support to our editors, societies and authors and tailored, efficient customer service to our library colleagues.

