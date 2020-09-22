Benchmark Email Launches BenchmarkONE K12 Edition CRM For School Communicators

Benchmark Email, a leading software as a service provider of sales and marketing solutions, today announces the launch of the BenchmarkONE K12 Edition CRM. This new offering will give K12 communicators the ability to keep parents, students, teachers, and their communities connected and informed regarding school policies, news, and events.

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 22, 2020 Following the September 2019 merger between Benchmark Email and then Hatchbuck (now, BenchmarkONE), the company has emerged as a global customer relationship management (CRM) and email marketing automation technology leader serving over 500,000 users worldwide. In February of this year, Benchmark Email acquired MarketVolt, a St. Louis-based email marketing platform. This acquisition provided an opportunity for further expansion, and BenchmarkONE developed the K12 Edition with MarketVolt's customer base of K12 communicators in mind.

The K12 Edition offers a way for K12 communicators, recruiters and administrators to create school newsletters easily, send targeted outreach, and track the success of their campaigns. It includes drag-and-drop features, a custom CRM tool to manage and segment contacts, and engagement metrics.

"There has never been a more important time for K12 educators and communicators to stay connected to parents and students," Benchmark Email CEO Jonathan Herrick said. "Our goal is to provide easy-to-use tools that allow the K12 community to focus less on repetitive administrative tasks and more on their profoundly important work within schools."

With access to this software, school communicators will not only be able to effectively keep all necessary parties in the know regarding school matters, but they'll also be able to double down on various other efforts crucial to the success of their educational institutions.

About BenchmarkONE

BenchmarkONE helps SMBs, digital marketing agencies and school communicators streamline sales and marketing to save time and scale. The all-in-one platform is an easy-to-use hub for small businesses that need to build better relationships with customers and automate their sales process.

