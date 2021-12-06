Ben Juncker Of Craftsman's Choice Releases New Book On Exterior Siding

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben Juncker of Craftsman's Choice, an exterior remodeling contractor in Minnesota, released a new book this week titled "The Minnesota Homeowner's Guide to Exterior Siding.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben Juncker of Craftsman's Choice, an exterior remodeling contractor in Minnesota, released a new book this week titled "The Minnesota Homeowner's Guide to Exterior Siding."

The book covers siding material types, design types, and planning & budgeting, as well as the benefits of combining exterior remodeling projects.

During the book's first week of release, it achieved #1 best-seller status in Amazon's Hot New Releases within the Home Improvement Category.

The book also achieved #1 best-seller status in Amazon's overall How To & Home Improvement category.

The guide is intended to educate homeowners on how to hire professional siding contractors in Minnesota that will help with all of the major aspects of a re-siding project: estimation, design and production. Understanding each phase of this process is vital to ensure that the goals of a home improvement project are met while working within the budget that is available.

In terms of Ben Juncker's goals, he states: "We really wanted to create detailed documentation to help homeowners understand the pros and cons of popular siding materials, as well as emphasize that a siding material is only as good as the contractor who installs it."

"For example, James Hardie Siding is one of the best siding materials on the planet, but it will not perform to its capability on your home if not installed properly."

Re-siding a home for most homeowner's is a once in a lifetime experience. This book helps you navigate consumers through the process, while helping them avoid unqualified siding contractors and other exterior remodeling pitfalls.

Your can read more about the book and purchase it here: https://www.amazon.com/Minnesota-Homeowners-Guide-Exterior-Siding-ebook/dp/B09MPRY423

About Ben Juncker & Craftsman's Choice Ben Juncker is a home siding expert and the Co-Founder & CEO of Craftsman's Choice in Minneapolis, MN. Ben started his company in 1998 and they installed their first James Hardie job in 2000. Since that time Craftsman's Choice has become one of the nation's top James Hardie Remodelers. They have won James Hardie's prestigious President's Club award every year since its inception in 2015. While Ben and his company are still improving, this book outlines some of the lessons they have learned along the way.

Contact: Ben Juncker(763) 276-7465 325168@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ben-juncker-of-craftsmans-choice-releases-new-book-on-exterior-siding-301437518.html

SOURCE Craftsman's Choice