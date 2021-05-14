Ben Gardiner Joins Altiostar To Head Up Customer Operations And Network Deployments

TEWKSBURY, Mass., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altiostar today announced that industry veteran Ben Gardiner has joined the company as its new Vice President of Customer Operations. In the role, Gardiner will build on Altiostar's customer-centric capabilities, collaborating and strategizing with the company's partners and customers on delivering products and services for mobile network deployments. He will expand Altiostar's delivery system for customer service and support to meet the growing demand for its Open virtualized Radio Access Network (Open vRAN) software.

With a technical background in Radio Access Networks, Gardiner has more than 30 years' experience in mobile network management and services business development in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Since 2014 Gardiner has served as CTO at Norconsult Telematics, where he managed engagement, delivery, and portfolio development throughout Asia and the Middle East. Prior to his work with Norconsult, Gardiner held executive appointments in APAC and MEA sales, engagement and service delivery with Celcite, Ericsson, Optimi, Motorola and Aircom.

He holds a bachelors in electronics and communications engineering from the University of Birmingham (UK), and is a chartered engineer (C.Eng) and a Member of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (MIET).

"I'm eager to hit the ground running and to grow our service delivery capability to support the demand for Open RAN that I'm seeing across the globe," said Ben Gardiner, Vice President, Customer Operations, Altiostar. "I look forward to coordinating with our internal teams and the company's partners to deliver exceptional support for our customers."

Gardiner will be part of the executive management team, reporting to Altiostar CEO Ashraf Dahod.

"We have a fast-growing pipeline of customers who are realizing the benefits of an open and cloud-native approach to the radio access network," said Ashraf Dahod, CEO of Altiostar. "With Ben Gardiner's customer engagement and development expertise, we expect to stay ahead of the curve to provide an extremely high level of support to our customers. His history of success in operations and program management will help us best support the goals of our customers and remain the market leader in Open RAN."

