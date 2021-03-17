Belmont Medical Technologies Receives $221K In Training Grant

BILLERICA, Mass., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belmont Medical Technologies, a leading provider of fluid resuscitation and patient temperature management solutions, was awarded $221,915 in grant funding via the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' Workforce...

BILLERICA, Mass., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belmont Medical Technologies, a leading provider of fluid resuscitation and patient temperature management solutions, was awarded $221,915 in grant funding via the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' Workforce Training Fund Program.

We are grateful to be one of the grant recipients and remain committed to creating jobs in the Commonwealth of Mass.

Belmont Medical Technologies currently employs 187 associates, including 137 in Massachusetts. The training plan made possible by this grant will focus on enhancing critical skills in the areas of Lean Principles, People Management, and Train the Trainer to further develop and sustain Operational Excellence at Belmont's 56,000 square foot facility. The grant will be administered over a 2-year period and has been matched by Belmont.

Brian Ellacott, Chief Executive Officer, Belmont, stated " One of Belmont's core values is to 'embrace learning and growth'. This grant award goes a long way to support our efforts in this area. We are grateful to be one of the grant recipients and remain committed to creating jobs in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and to enhancing our employees' skills".

This project is funded by a Workforce Training Fund grant from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. The grant program is administered by Commonwealth Corporation.

About Belmont Medical Technologies

Belmont Medical Technologies is a leading provider of fluid resuscitation and patient temperature management solutions for use worldwide in medical facilities, military combat fields, and EMS settings.

Belmont's premier product is The Belmont® Rapid Infuser RI-2, which utilizes electromagnetic induction heating to provide precise control of fluid temperature and flow rate during fluid resuscitation. Belmont's technology is credited with saving thousands of lives globally by infusing warm blood and fluid into patients experiencing massive blood loss, while exceptional air removal features help keep the patient safe from air embolism. Belmont also offers the close-to-patient, portable, battery-operated buddy lite™ for all pre-hospital blood and fluid warming.

Belmont's portfolio extends to include non-invasive body temperature management solutions. Belmont's advanced targeted temperature solutions include the Allon® system with ThermoWrap® patient garment, and the CritiCool® system with CureWrap™ patient garment. These non-invasive solutions are designed to enable healthcare providers to exercise precise control and management of patient body temperature.

Belmont is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity ("Audax"). Since its founding in 1999, Audax has been focused on building leading middle market companies. Audax has invested $6 billion in over 135 platform and more than 925 add-on companies. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value.

For more information about Belmont and its products, please visit www.belmontmedtech.com

and its products, please visit www.belmontmedtech.com For more information about the Audax Group, please visit www.audaxgroup.com

Contact Information

Brian Ellacott, CEOBelmont Instrument, LLCdba Belmont Medical Technologies780 Boston Road Billerica, MA, 01821

Phone: 978-663-0212

www.belmontmedtech.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/belmont-medical-technologies-receives-221k-in-training-grant-301248978.html

SOURCE Belmont Medical Technologies