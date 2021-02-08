Belltown Power Texas Completes Development And Sale Of 750MW Solar Projects In 2020

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belltown Power Texas ("Belltown"), a leading developer of utility-scale solar projects, has completed development and sale of five projects adding up to 750MW during the course of 2020, which brings the total Belltown...

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belltown Power Texas ("Belltown"), a leading developer of utility-scale solar projects, has completed development and sale of five projects adding up to 750MW during the course of 2020, which brings the total Belltown track record to 930MW. Belltown specializes in greenfield development of projects, starting with site identification and navigating interconnection, real estate, permitting, environmental, tax and all other development items to bring these projects to ready-to-build.

Early in the year, Belltown closed on a transaction with an investment partner for a portfolio of three contracted projects totaling 330MW in the ERCOT North Zone, including ~250MW of busbar offtake with Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative, Inc. and an ~80MW north-hub settled offtake with Vistra Corp. Belltown continued to support these projects through COD -two facilities are already online and the third one is expected to be placed in service in the next two months. "We are very proud of this transaction that exemplifies the ability of our company to bring projects from greenfield all the way to operations," said Lloyd Pope, President of Belltown Power Texas.

Following this successful closing, Belltown worked exclusively with a large strategic investor on the sale of a ~360MW project in Denton County, completing the transaction in August. Later in the year, Belltown teamed up with Adapture Renewables, Inc. to work on the sale of a 65MW project in Hunt County (Adapture Renewables as the buyer), contracted with another busbar PPA with Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative.

Together with a 180MW project in Falls County sold in 2019 to a subsidiary of Ecoplexus, Inc., the 2020 transactions bring the total track record of projects that Belltown developed and sold to 930MW. "Belltown has come a long way since inception in 2017, building a strong team that has proven its ability to identify, develop, and transact on solar projects in ERCOT; approaching 1GW is a milestone that motivates us to continue striving for excellence in our development activities," added Lloyd Pope.

As we start 2021, Belltown is currently working on the sale of another ~870MW of projects, all of which are expected to close in the first half of this year.

Belltown Power Texas continues to be a leader in the North ERCOT market with a strong track record of delivering quality projects from greenfield through to ready-to-build. Belltown has a large and growing pipeline of additional projects and is proud to contribute to the de-carbonization of the energy matrix in ERCOT.

About Belltown Power Texas

Belltown Power Texas, LLC is a developer of solar photovoltaic and storage projects in ERCOT, with a geographic focus in the North and South Zones of the state. It is currently advancing the development of a large pipeline of projects to be delivered into the grid over the next three years. Belltown Power Texas, LLC is part of the Belltown Group which is a specialist global renewable energy developer and IPP with a strong track record, world class team and diversified pipeline across wind and solar projects.

