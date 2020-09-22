BellSystem24, Global BPO With Over 30,000 Agents, Moves From Legacy Call Center To The Cloud With Bright Pattern's Omnichannel Platform

One of the largest outsourcers in Japan trusts Bright Pattern and CBA for their transition to the cloud to cut call center costs and add omnichannel customer service.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern , a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software, announced today that it was deployed by one of the largest outsourcers in Japan with over 30,000 agents and 34 locations across the globe. BellSystem24 needed a flexible solution to integrate with their in-house CRM called BeCloud. BeCloud integrates 36 call centers throughout Japan on a single platform for a unified network of call centers with consistently excellent customer service. Bright Pattern Contact Center was deployed with the help of Bright Pattern partner, Communication Business Avenue (CBA), which is known for innovation and digital transformation.

Bright Pattern and CBA were able to setup and deploy a fully cloud platform for BellSystem24 in a matter of weeks. With no initial investment and a seamless transition to the cloud, BellSystem24 was able to immediately begin using Bright Pattern's platform and easily integrate it with their existing systems.

"Since our environment was on-premise, we could not adapt seamlessly to change. It was difficult to take on new challenges because it was not always clear whether the response would be successful," said Ken Hayakawa, General Manager of the Technology Department at BellSystem24. "Previously, even a very simple system required an initial investment. Even if we had an idea for the customer, we could not propose it until we got to the point where we can ensure some effectiveness. Since [Bright Pattern] is on the cloud, we now feel free to take up the challenge. Whatever we propose, we can do."

Bright Pattern was simple to set-up and saved BellSystems24 "millions to tens of millions of Yen" according to Ken Hayakawa. The initial investment for traditional, on-premise solutions for Bell System 24 can cost millions of Yen, or tens of thousands of USD, in infrastructure expenses. Bright Pattern, being 100% cloud-based, drastically reduced BellSystem24's initial investment. There was also a significant reduction in startup period, from several months to only a few days to a week. Bright Pattern saved BellSystem24 significant capital expenditure and time with its easy-to-use platform, and helped BellSystem24 launch their clients into the new digital age.

"BellSystem24 serves thousands of diverse clients around the world," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "As the company looked to adopt new channels and move to the cloud, they needed a partner they could trust and they found that in Bright Pattern and our partners at CBA."

Bright Pattern has been deployed by some of the most innovative companies and BPOs in the world including recent remote deployments amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified - yet robust - omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels; emerging channels like Facebook Messenger; in-app customer support; enterprise functionality; cloud-first architecture; and the ability to modify without the use of outside services. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Omdia for best platform functionality , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

