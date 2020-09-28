Bellicum To Participate In Two Upcoming Virtual Conferences

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) - Get Report, a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual conferences.

Conference Details:

Jefferies Cell Therapy Virtual SummitDate/Time: Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. EDTFormat: Fireside chat

2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the MesaDate: Monday, October 12, 2020 - Friday, October 16, 2020Format: Prerecorded company presentation will be available for registered attendees to view on-demand throughout the entirety of the conference. Please visit www.meetingonthemesa.com for full information including registration.

A live webcast of the fireside chat at the Jefferies Cell Therapy Summit may be accessed from the Events & Presentation section of the Bellicum website. An archived version of the Jefferies fireside chat will be available for replay following the event.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver cures through controllable cell therapies. The company's next-generation product candidates are differentiated by powerful cell signaling technologies designed to produce more effective CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies. Bellicum's GoCAR-T ® product candidates, BPX-601 and BPX-603, are designed to be more efficacious CAR-T cell products capable of overriding key immune inhibitory mechanisms. More information about Bellicum can be found at www.bellicum.com.

