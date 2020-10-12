BelleHarvest Debuts Kid-Focused PAW Patrol™ Branded Apples

BELDING, Mich., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BelleHarvest, leading Michigan apple distributor, announced the debut of its new PAW Patrol™ branded apples. "PAWfect" for children, the 3-pound pouch of apples come in three delicious varieties with a suggested retail price of $4.49 (Gala and Fuji) - $6.49 (Honeycrisp) per pouch. The product will begin to appear in the produce section of grocery stores this month with widespread distribution expected to grow in the coming months.

Families can choose from three popular apple varieties:

Heroic Honeycrisp : A natural leader, Chase is on the case! Heroic Honeycrisp is the ideal snack to fuel pups of all ages while they chase their dreams.

: A natural leader, Chase is on the case! Heroic Honeycrisp is the ideal snack to fuel pups of all ages while they chase their dreams. Gotta Fly Gala : This red apple with a mild, sweet taste is the perfect sidekick for any child as they try anything with grace and a smile - just like Skye!

: This red apple with a mild, sweet taste is the perfect sidekick for any child as they try anything with grace and a smile - just like Skye! Fired Up Fuji: Encourage bravery and action just like Marshall with Fired Up Fuji. This firm-textured apple can hang with any busy pup's lifestyle!

"PAW Patrol is a beloved brand, and we are excited to partner with Nickelodeon to help drive families towards happier and healthier lifestyles, while also connecting our product with activities that encourage children to not only eat apples, but to also have fun" said Nicholas Mascari, president of BelleHarvest.

Bringing the experience from the grocery store to the home, BelleHarvest has also developed three exciting and printable coloring pages extending the interaction from better-for-you snacks to fun and play.

