Bella Zuniga And Luiz Gohara Announce Birth Of Their Baby Girl

PHOENIX, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colombian model, Bella Zuniga, and her partner, Luiz Gohara, a Brazilian baseball player, are excited to announce the birth of their healthy baby girl, Emilia. She was born in Arizona on July 23 and is the couple's first child together. The name, Emilia, was chosen by the couple to honor Zuniga's grandmother.

"We are over the moon in love with her," Zuniga and Gohara share.

The couple plan to raise Emilia in the United States and are dedicating their time to taking care of her. Zuniga plans to return to her modeling job after a while and Gohara plans to find a new baseball team to play for in the future when things settle down.

During pregnancy, the couple decided they did not want to know the sex of their baby. They preferred it be a surprise.

"And, it was a wonderful surprise," Zuniga says. "I've always wanted a daughter and I can't wait for us to do fun things together. It feels so surreal to be a mom and I'm excited about this new stage of my life."

With an extensive social media presence, the duo will document their family's developments and adventures for their followers.

Zuniga documented her pregnancy to her fanbase and announced the birth of her baby on Instagram with an adorable post of Emilia sleeping, captioned: "Welcome to the world my little princess." The post received a positive reaction from followers, with fans congratulating the couple on their new baby.

"It's Bella's Life" is Zuniga's YouTube channel. She regularly posts makeup content and family vlogs so viewers can get a glimpse into her life. On September 17, she posted a vlog at Wildlife World Zoo, showcasing precious footage of Emilia watching the animals.

Zuniga and Gohara began their relationship back in 2018 while Gohara was playing for the Atlanta Braves. They have been together ever since and look forward to a bright future together raising their new daughter.

