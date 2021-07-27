Bella Dahl Brings Southern California Style To The U.K. With An In-Store Selfridges Pop-Up

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- bella dahl was founded on the principles of sustainability, laid-back living and sophistication that inspire women to combine comfort and style in their daily lives. Now, the LA-based brand is bringing its core values to life with a pop-up shopping and art installation at Selfridges in London. The thoughtfully curated pop-up collection features fan-favorite bella dahl pieces that include the sustainable Tencel™ fabric, an ultra-breathable material derived from sustainable wood sources. An ode to eco-conscious living and female empowerment, the pop-up also features a beautifully designed art piece by a local artist from the U.K., Anu Ogunmefun - a tree sculpture adorned with 200 handmade, illustrated Tencel™ leaves.

"We wanted to create a beautiful 'Instagrammable' moment in-store that will mark the return to retail, the beginning of summer and the lifting of restrictions - introducing U.K. customers to bella dahl's brand that celebrates women and the environment," says Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Steven Millman.

bella dahl is aiming to create a truly unique and celebratory experience that intertwines style with nature and is not "trendy" but rather "on trend." It hopes to authentically motivate shoppers to reconnect to their communities on a more personal level, reinforcing a positive and uplifting environment. The pop-up brings California vibes to the U.K. in the form of beachside-inspired clothing made for looking and feeling your best every day.

Experience bella dahl for yourself by shopping at the pop-up at Selfridges in London this 2021 summer. Continue building your bella dahl essential wardrobe with effortless, sophisticated styles that you can live in and love at belladahl.com . Curate a closet that's equally as fashionable as it is ethical. For a daily dose of casual California style follow @belladahl on Instagram and tag #heydahl to share how you style your favorite pieces. bella dahl - Soft on you, softer on the planet.

About bella dahl: ( www.belladahl.com )Founded in Los Angeles and launched in 2010 by CEO and Managing Partner of EMJ Apparel Group, Kerry Jolna, who brought in Steven Millman, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. bella dahl is a globally renowned ready-to-wear apparel brand that combines casual California fashion with modern sustainability. The thoughtfully curated brand designs collections made with their signature soft, innovative fabrics that feature timeless silhouettes. Shop bella dahl in over 2,900 specialty stores worldwide, including a pop up at Selfridges in London, and build your wardrobe with effortless, sophisticated styles that you can live in and love. For a daily dose of elevated casual style follow @belladahl on Instagram, tag #heydahl when you look and feel your best, and sign up to be an affiliate https://www.belladahl.com/pages/affiliate ! bella dahl - Soft on you, softer on the planet.

