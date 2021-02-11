Bell Partners Expands West Coast Presence With Fourth Property Acquisition In California

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Partners Inc., one of the nation's leading apartment investment and management companies, today announced that it has acquired Windsor at Redwood Creek, a 232-unit apartment community located in Rohnert Park, California. The property, acquired on behalf of the firm's Fund VII investors, will be renamed Bell Rohnert Park.

The acquisition represents Bell Partners' second owned community in the Bay Area and second West Coast acquisition of 2021, continuing the firm's expansion in the region. Including Bell Rohnert Park, Bell Partners owns and/or manages over 1,600 apartment units across eight properties in West Coast markets including the Bay Area, Los Angeles and Seattle.

Built in 2005, Bell Rohnert Park is situated in the Sonoma County wine region and close to cultural and employment centers in the Bay Area, including San Francisco, Oakland and Silicon Valley. The community is located on the west side of Rohnert Park, a short walking distance to a neighborhood of large retailers such as Target, FoodMaxx and PetSmart, as well as a host of local restaurants and entertainment options.

Sonoma County offers Bell Rohnert Park residents a diverse scenic landscape stretching from the vineyards of Sonoma Valley to the Redwood Forests and the Pacific Ocean, providing a variety of outdoor recreation options with its 50 regional parks, 11 state parks, hundreds of miles of hiking trails and over 62,000 acres of vineyards including more than 400 wineries.

" Bell Rohnert Park is an excellent addition to our growing West Coast portfolio, which fills the increased demand from some renters in major metros to reside in high quality suburban areas," said Nickolay Bochilo, EVP of Investments at Bell Partners. "We look forward to improving the property via a targeted capital expenditure program focused on common area amenities and apartment interiors, which should create a better living experience for current and future residents."

Spread across 12.3 acres, the community features a resort-style swimming pool and spa with a poolside dining area and gas grills, a clubhouse, fitness center, resident lounge, playground, dog park and detached garages. Each unit has a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in all units, walk-in closets, a private balcony or a patio. Select units have fireplaces. Bell Partners closely follows guidelines from local, state and federal health authorities regarding the operation and cleanliness of community amenities.

Bell Rohnert Park has also earned Green Globes® Multifamily for Existing Buildings Certification.

About Bell Partners Inc. Established in 1976, Bell Partners Inc. ("Bell Partners" or the "Company") is a privately held, vertically integrated apartment investment and management company focused on high-quality multifamily communities throughout the United States. With approximately 63,000 units under management, Bell Partners is one of the largest apartment operators and renovators in the United States. The Company has over 1,500 associates and eight offices (including its headquarters in Greensboro, N.C.) and offers an extensive and full-service platform containing expertise in acquisitions and dispositions, construction, financing, property operations, accounting, risk management and all other related support functions. Bell Partners is led by a senior management team with an average of over 20 years of experience that has invested throughout all phases of the real estate cycle and has helped the Company complete over $16 billion of apartment transactions since 2002, including over $1.2 billion in 2020 transactions. For more information, visit our website at www.bellpartnersinc.com .

