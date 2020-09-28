Bell Partners And Signature Property Group Announce Development And Management Partnership

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Property Group, a real estate development firm that has been devoted to constructing quality apartment communities throughout North Carolina for over three decades, and Bell Partners, one of the nation's leading apartment investment and management companies, this week announced that Bell Partners will become the manager for eight of Signature's current properties in North Carolina as well as for future Signature developments.

Signature's portfolio currently includes over 2,400 units across its properties in Greensboro, Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte, with an additional 1,200 units in the company's development pipeline. Signature Property Group has developed and constructed over 4,700 units since its founding in 1990 and works to conceptualize and build apartment communities that cater to the modern needs of residents. The combination of Signature's development expertise and Bell Partners' experience managing approximately 60,000 units across the United States will provide residents with thoughtfully designed and exceptionally managed communities.

"I'm thrilled to be able to work with Bell Partners, our Greensboro neighbors and a team we know very well," said Frank Auman, Founder and Director of Signature Property Group. "Since our founding, we have maintained a steadfast commitment to quality, which we know Bell Partners shares. We are confident our existing and future properties will be in good hands under Bell's management that has a reputation for improving operations and caring deeply about residents."

"We're honored that a developer of Signature's caliber has trusted us to manage their communities and care for their residents," said Durant Bell, EVP of HNW Relations and Business Development at Bell Partners. "Signature has developed a portfolio of beautiful communities, and we aim to continue the tradition of serving these residents by creating the best possible living experience. A partnership like this is where our management platform shines, and we look forward to building upon Signature's tradition to generate exceptional results for all constituents."

The partnership took effect on September 21.

About Signature Property GroupSignature Property Group (SPG) specializes in developing and constructing apartment communities and has built over 4,700 units since its founding in 1990. Its development team works tirelessly to conceptualize and build not only appealing, but also cost-effective projects.

SPG is focused on all major metro areas within the Carolinas, with a particular focus on the Greensboro, greater Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte markets.

About Bell PartnersEstablished in 1976, Bell Partners Inc. ("Bell Partners" or the "Company") is a privately held, vertically integrated apartment investment and management company focused on high-quality multifamily communities throughout the United States. With approximately 60,000 units under management, Bell Partners is one of the largest apartment operators in the United States. The Company has over 1,400 associates and eight offices (including its headquarters in Greensboro, N.C.) and offers an extensive and full-service platform containing expertise in acquisitions and dispositions, construction, financing, property operations, accounting, risk management and all other related support functions. Bell Partners is led by a senior management team with an average of over 20 years of experience that has invested throughout all phases of the real estate cycle and has helped the Company complete over $16 billion of apartment transactions since 2002, including approximately $1 billion in 2019 transactions. For more information, visit our website at www.bellpartnersinc.com .

