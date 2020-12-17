Bell Media Takes Home 15 2020 Promax Awards

- TSN and TSN Brand Partnerships take home five awards, with Crave capturing four -

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Bell Media was once again the leading Canadian media company at the Promax Awards, the world's premier celebration of innovation and creativity in entertainment marketing and design. In total, 15 Bell Media campaigns took home awards at the North America and Global Excellence competitions, held virtually on December 9 and 15 respectively.

Discovery's brand-defining campaign for Shark Week was awarded gold for its Program Promotion Radio Promo at the North America and Global Excellence competitions. In total, Bell Media took home nine Global Excellence awards (one gold, three silver, and four bronze) and six North America awards (one gold, four silver, and one bronze), twice as many awards won by any other Canadian media company in this category.

"During this unprecedented year, our in-house teams continued to build brands and campaigns that engage audiences, and it is an honour to have those achievements once again be recognized internationally by the Promax Awards," said Jon Arklay, Senior Vice-President, Bell Media Agency: Brand, Creative, and Marketing. "This recognition demonstrates the sheer excellence of our teams, who continued to hit it out of the park year after year."

