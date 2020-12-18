Bell Media And REEL CANADA Partner To Launch New Youth Training Initiative, Reel Opportunities

− Launching January 2021, new program is designed to increase representation from marginalized communities in Canada's media industry -

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Bell Media and REEL CANADA announced today a new initiative focused on educating and supporting youth exploring careers in the Canadian media industry, Reel Opportunities Presented by REEL CANADA and Bell Media.

Created to reach youth in underserved communities, the program aims to foster excitement and awareness about the many opportunities in film and television, with the goal of creating a new generation of diverse media professionals. Reel Opportunities Presented by REEL CANADA and Bell Media is set to deliver 150 free interactive networking workshops for 4,000 youth across Canada through schools and other youth-oriented programs beginning in January, 2021.

"We know that representation matters, and we can increase representation with a pipeline to young talent," said Scott Henderson, Vice-President, Communications, Bell Media. "By presenting accessible resources and connections into the industry to youth of all backgrounds, Reel Opportunities can effect real change in Canadian media."

"With a network of schools and community organizations across the country, REEL CANADA is perfectly placed to help youth and under-represented communities find their way into an industry that offers fantastic career opportunities," said Jack Blum, Executive Director, REEL CANADA. "We are grateful to present this exciting initiative alongside Bell Media."

Teachers and youth leaders are encouraged to reach out and become involved by contacting reelopportunities@reelcanada.ca.

Reel Opportunities Presented by REEL CANADA and Bell Media is made possible by Bell Media, the Government of Canada's Youth Employment and Skills Strategy programme, and a host of dedicated sponsors and partners including Telefilm Canada, The Government of Ontario, The RBC Foundation, Ontario Creates, the Ontario Arts Council, the City of Toronto, Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada, the CMPA, IATSE, DGC Ontario, and HireBIPOC.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Twitter: @BellMediaPR @REELCANADA @TheLede_ca

Facebook: Facebook.com/bellmediainc Facebook.com/reelcanada

Instagram: @BellMediaPR @TheLede_ca @REELCANADA

About REEL CANADA REEL CANADA is a non-profit, charitable organization that promotes the diversity of Canadian film and its power to spark important conversations about what it means to be Canadian. Through our three core programmes—Our Films in Our Schools, Welcome to Canada, and National Canadian Film Day (NCFD)—REEL CANADA has reached millions of high school students, new Canadians, and general audience members.

About Bell Media Bell Media is Canada's leading content creation company with premier assets in television, radio, out-of-home advertising, digital media, and more. Bell Media owns 35 local television stations led by CTV, Canada's highest-rated television network, and the French-language V network in Québec; 29 specialty channels, including leading specialty services TSN and RDS. Bell Media is Canada's largest radio broadcaster, with 215 music channels including 109 licensed radio stations in 58 markets across the country, all part of the iHeartRadio brand and streaming service. Bell Media owns Astral, an out-of-home advertising network of 50,000 faces in five provinces. The country's digital media leader, Bell Media develops and operates websites, apps, and online platforms for its news and entertainment brands; video streaming services Crave, TSN Direct, and RDS Direct; and multi-channel network Much Studios. The company owns a majority stake in Pinewood Toronto Studios; is a partner in Just for Laughs, the live comedy event and TV producer; and jointly owns Dome Productions Partnership., one of North America's leading production facilities providers. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at www.BellMedia.ca.

SOURCE Bell Media