Bell Media And Its Partners Receive 48 Awards At The 2021 Canadian Screen Awards

- Critically acclaimed CTV Original drama TRANSPLANT receives four accolades for its inaugural season, including Best Drama Series and Best Lead Actor, Drama Series for Hamza Haq, and the fourth and final season of CARDINAL is honoured with three awards including Guest Best Guest Performance, Drama Series for Shawn Doyle -- The first season of Crave's CANADA'S DRAG RACE wins five awards including Best Reality/Competition Program or Series -- For the second year in a row, CTV's MARY'S KITCHEN CRUSH wins Best Lifestyle Program or Series and Best Host, Lifestyle for series host Mary Berg, and CTV Comedy's CORNER GAS ANIMATED receives back-to-back wins for Best Animated Program or Series -- CTV NATIONAL NEWS WITH LISA LAFLAMME is recognized once again as Best National Newscast, while W5 takes home Best News or Information Program -- Films supported by Bell Media take home 19 wins, including Best Motion Picture for Beans, a leading seven Canadian Screen Awards for Blood Quantum, and five for Akilla's Escape -

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Bell Media congratulates its production partners, team members, and talent on their extraordinary achievements at the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards. With a total of 48 awards across television, digital, and film, Bell Media continues to be recognized for its commitment in championing and creating exceptional and engaging original Canadian content.

Delivered through virtual presentations during Canadian Screen Week, Bell Media was honoured with 29 Canadian Screen Awards in the television categories, more than any other private broadcaster. 19 awards went to Bell Media-supported feature films, including a leading seven wins for Blood Quantum, five for Akilla's Escape, and Best Motion Picture for Beans. Several of these titles are available now for streaming on Crave.

"We are inspired by the accomplishments of the creatives who continue to produce the very best Canadian series, content, and films," said said Karine Moses, Senior Vice-President, Content Development & News, Bell Media. "We are proud of the industry-leading content that Bell Media and its production partners have produced this year, telling diverse and compelling stories across our news, scripted, factual, reality, and lifestyle programs."

