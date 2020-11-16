Belk Partners With Salvation Army To Encourage Giving This Holiday Season

Belk Hosts Several Campaigns Throughout November and December as Requests for Christmas Assistance Increases by Nearly 40%, According to The Salvation Army

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In what will be remembered as one of the most challenging years in decades, Belk is stepping up this holiday season to ensure the year ends on a bright note for families across its footprint. Through its longstanding partnership with The Salvation Army, Belk is launching several campaigns, both in-store and online, throughout November and December to help see that every child has something special waiting for them under the tree this holiday season.

"For more than a century, Belk has put its customers and communities at the center of what we do," said Lisa Harper, Belk CEO. "With thousands of families in need of support this year, we're proud to once again support The Salvation Army and encourage everyone who is able to help their neighbors in need this holiday season."

Beginning November 16 th, Belk will host a Magical Toy Drive at all store locations where customers can purchase toys at Belk and donate them in the store to benefit children in their local community.

In 2019, Belk and its customers raised over $500,000 in their annual "Share the Merry" Point of Sale Campaign benefitting families in their time of need. This year, beginning on November 30 th, they are collecting donations both in-store and online to benefit these families during the holiday season.

Belk will also participate in Giving Tuesday on December 1 st by matching 100% of customer donations made in-store and online.

Earlier this month, Belk kicked off the holiday giving season with The Salvation Army and its signature red kettles and bell ringers outside its store entrances. Customers can donate in-person via the red kettles through December 24 th or virtually by visiting Belk.com.

About Belk Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations and families when they need it most.

For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/. To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/, visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

About Salvation Army The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

To donate directly to local families in need this holiday season through Belk's partnership with The Salvation Army, visit https://give.salvationarmysouth.org/give/261894/#!/donation/checkout.

