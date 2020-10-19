Belk Invites Customers To Dress Up For A Chance To Win Scary Good Prizes This Halloween

Up to $500 in Gift Card Prizes Available in New Online Costume Contest

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Belk is giving its customers an exciting, new way to celebrate the spookiest day of the year! While many traditional Halloween activities are limited due to the ongoing pandemic, Belk is offering its customers a safe way to show their Halloween spirit by hosting an online costume contest and a chance to win a scary good prize.

During the week of Halloween (Oct. 26-31), customers are encouraged to create unique costumes found both in-store and at home, and post photos on Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #BelkCostumeChallenge2020. The first place costume will win a $500 Belk gift card, second place will win a $250 Belk gift card and third place will be rewarded with a $100 Belk gift card, just in time for the holidays. Follow Belk on Facebook and Instagram for more details.

And the retailer isn't stopping there. Belk store associates will also be getting into the festive spirit this year by dressing up in costumes and adding sweet treats to free store pickup orders from Oct. 26th through the 31st.

For more information on the #BelkCostumeChallenge2020, visit https://www.belk.com/costumechallenge.

