Belk Continues Season Of Giving, On Track To Surprise Customers With $1 Million In Gift Cards

Retailer Has Already Given More Than 8,000 Gift Cards Valued Over $200,000 to Shoppers Using Curbside and In-Store Pickup Options

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To bring much-needed joy and cheer to customers this holiday season, Belk is surprising one lucky customer every day at each of its nearly 300 store locations with gift cards through its Very Merry Surprise event. The retailer is estimating it will give out more than $1 million in gift cards to those who shop and use its buy online, pickup in-store and curbside offerings.

Belk is estimating it will give out more than $1M in gift cards to those who use its pickup in-store and curbside offerings.

"It's been magical seeing our customers' reactions when they realize they're the lucky recipient," said Nir Patel, Belk President. "Shoppers come in expecting to simply pick up their purchases and are both shocked and delighted to be greeted with festive elves handing them gift cards. We're excited to continue spreading joy this season, especially this year."

The Very Merry event, live through December 24 th, has been making spirits bright across Belk's 16-state footprint as the retailer selects one in-store or curbside pickup customer per day, per store, to receive a surprise Belk gift card in the value of their online order (including tax), up to $575 (including tax). To further encourage customers to shop safely this holiday season, Belk is offering an extra 10% off to customers who purchase online and pick up in-store or curbside.

Since the launch of Belk's Very Merry Surprise event earlier this month, the retailer has already given over 8,000 gift cards to its customers valued over $200,000 - some of which have said, " I can't believe this! My purchase was basically paid for! WOW," Lesley Meyerer, Columbia, S.C., and " What a great surprise!" Shauna Ray, Columbia, S.C.

Learn more about Belk's Very Merry Surprise by clicking here. Gift cards are redeemable on future purchases in-store or at Belk.com. Learn more about our in-store or curbside store pickup options here.

About Belk Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations and families when they need it most.

For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/ .

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/, visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/belk-continues-season-of-giving-on-track-to-surprise-customers-with-1-million-in-gift-cards-301179246.html

SOURCE Belk, Inc.